Young Thug to Star in Tiffany Haddish-Produced Rap Musical Throw It Back

Young Thug is headed for the big screen. The rapper has been cast in an upcoming hip-hop musical called Throw It Back, which will be co-produced by Tiffany Haddish.

According to a press release, the film will be a “dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of southern hip-hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.” Additionally, Young Thug is set to executive produce the film’s soundtrack and release it on his own label, Young Stoner Life Records.

Throw It Back will also star Shahadi Wright Joseph, known for her role in Jordan Peele’s Us. Paul Feig is co-producing the film alongside Haddish. Shadae Lamar Smith is set to direct, having written the script with Rochée Jeffrey.

The statement explains that “Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”

While there’s not much more information available on Throw It Back yet, it’s probably safe to guess that Thug will portray the “superstar rapper.” Stay tuned here as we get a trailer and release date.

Young Thug’s last studio album, So Much Fun, arrived in 2019. This year, he’s collaborated with Cordae, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage, to name a few. He’ll also be playing at Rolling Loud Miami this July. Haddish recently reprised her role in the second season of Tuca and Bertie, and appeared in Eric Andre’s prank comedy movie Bad Trip.