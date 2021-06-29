Video of a Young Tom Holland Dreaming About Being Spider-Man Goes Viral: Watch

Back when Tom Holland was just 13 years old, he was cast in his first-ever major Hollywood picture, The Impossible, alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. It was an exciting time for the budding star, and most of his interviews from back then were defined by his wide-eyed excitement at it all. Earlier this month, one fan was revisiting that period of Holland’s career when they made an incredible discovery: During one of those old interviews, a very young Holland can be heard talking about what a dream it would be to play Spider-Man later in life.

In this particular video, the journalist recognizes Holland’s talent and appears to ask him which characters he would like to play in the future. “There are so many roles made every year,” says Holland. “It’s impossible to say exactly what you want to do, but something that has a bit of action and comedy, or maybe something that’s less serious than The Impossible. Maybe something a bit more joke-y?”

That’s when the interviewer asks if he would want to portray a superhero. Without missing a beat, Holland enthusiastically nods yes. “Oh yeah!” he says with a grin. “Yeah, I don’t know. What kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe Spider-Man in like 10 years’ time!”

Luckily for Holland, that idea became reality when he was handpicked to play the iconic Peter Parker in 2017’s excellent Spider-Man: Homecoming. Talk about manifest destiny! Holland was such a good fit for the role that he got to work his webbed magic in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home and will return to theaters later this year for the highly anticipated third follow-up, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Unfortunately, this clip is cut off in a way that hides which outlet is interviewing Holland, and prowling YouTube doesn’t turn up any immediate results. Cyber sleuths who want to watch the rest of the video, assuming the journalist asked him more than a few questions in under a minute, can poke around online to try to decipher where the rest of the footage is. Until then, watch the viral TikTok video that shared it below.

Earlier this year, Holland made his debut as a troubled bank robber in the Russo brothers’ new flick Cherry and starred in the adult sci-fi movie Chaos Walking next to Daisy Ridley. For now, fans will have to wait until December 17th to catch him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next film on his docket and the third installment in Holland’s fairytale dream come true.