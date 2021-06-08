Menu
Your Old Droog and MF DOOM’s New Song “Dropout Boogie” Posthumously Released: Stream

The first song the pair made together

Your Old Droog (photo by Drew Reynolds) and MF DOOM (photo via artist)
June 8, 2021 | 4:58pm ET

New York rapper Your Old Droog teamed with the late MF DOOM for “Dropout Boogie”, a new posthumous song featuring production by fellow underground rapper Edan.

Featuring a thumping bassline and dusty samples, the collaboration finds both MCs in their element as they express why school is pointless. “We sold high grade like nerds I paid to solve the square root for me,” Droog boasts.

Meanwhile, DOOM reminisces on the bad times with lyrics like, “Remember classmates/ Some of them bad apes/ Hallway jooks to bathroom gang rapes.”

Prior to “Dropout Boogie”, Droog and DOOM linked up on “RST” and “BDE”. In a statement, however, Droog said the track was the first song they made together.

“I remember getting the verse back and realizing that I had come full circle,” he recalled. “That same night I drove to by my old community college where I used to listen to DOOM heavy back in ’07-’08 and I was in a semi-catatonic state playing that verse back over and over.”

Doog added that DOOM’s music renewed his interest in hip-hop. “I deadass started listening to classical music, and then I heard DOOM,” he explained. “For him to end up appreciating what I do 10 years later shows the power of never giving up on your passion, staying the course, believing in yourself and having vision.”

He continued by explaining the track’s meaning. “School is not for everybody. You know, it has its extracurricular pluses but overall, it wasn’t for me,” Droog said. “I don’t work well fitting into boxes. I dropped out of high school, and community college, twice! This is certainly an anthem of sorts.”

Listen to Droog and DOOM’s “Dropout Boogie” below. A standard 7-inch vinyl and limited yellow edition are currently available for pre-order.

DOOM passed away in October of last year, although his wife didn’t break the news until December 31st. In May, his collaborative album, Super What?, with Czarface was released. More recently, his distinctive voice was heard on a remix of The Avalanches’ “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life”.

