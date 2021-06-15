Menu
Yves Tumor Shares New Song “Jackie”, Announces 2021 US Tour

The new single arrives with an AI music video

Yves Tumor shares new song "Jackie," announces 2021 and 2022 tour
Yves Tumor, courtesy of the artist
June 15, 2021 | 2:33pm ET

    Yves Tumor has released the new song “Jackie”, along with a mind-bending music video. It’s the Florida-born, Italy-based artist’s first solo single since last year’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which we named one of the best albums of 2020. Yves Tumor has also announced the rescheduled dates for their “Yves Tumor and Its Band Tour” for 2021 and 2022, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

    “Jackie” is a haunting ode to a former flame, featuring heavy electric guitars atop a synth-pop riff. “These days have been tragic, I ain’t sleeping,” Yves Tumor sings in the chorus. “Refuse to eat a thing, I can’t tell you what happened.”

    The music video was directed and produced by Los Angeles creative studio Actual Objects. It’s similarly eerie, using AI to depict Yves Tumor as a devilish creature in a vibrant, alternate reality. “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie,’” Actual Objects said in a statement. “We’ve been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”

    Related Video

    Yves Tumor’s tour will take them throughout the US this fall and in Europe starting February 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster. Watch the “Jackie” video and see their tour dates below.

    Yves Tumor Tour Dates:
    09/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
    09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
    09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    10/22 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
    10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    10/25 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    10/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
    10/30 — Austin, TX @ TBA
    10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    11/02 — Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel
    11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas
    11/15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze
    02/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
    02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
    02/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
    02/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    03/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    03/02 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
    03/03 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    03/05 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
    03/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    03/07 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
    03/08 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    03/09 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Yes

     

