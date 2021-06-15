Yves Tumor Shares New Song “Jackie”, Announces 2021 US Tour

Yves Tumor has released the new song “Jackie”, along with a mind-bending music video. It’s the Florida-born, Italy-based artist’s first solo single since last year’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which we named one of the best albums of 2020. Yves Tumor has also announced the rescheduled dates for their “Yves Tumor and Its Band Tour” for 2021 and 2022, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Jackie” is a haunting ode to a former flame, featuring heavy electric guitars atop a synth-pop riff. “These days have been tragic, I ain’t sleeping,” Yves Tumor sings in the chorus. “Refuse to eat a thing, I can’t tell you what happened.”

The music video was directed and produced by Los Angeles creative studio Actual Objects. It’s similarly eerie, using AI to depict Yves Tumor as a devilish creature in a vibrant, alternate reality. “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie,’” Actual Objects said in a statement. “We’ve been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”

Yves Tumor’s tour will take them throughout the US this fall and in Europe starting February 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster. Watch the “Jackie” video and see their tour dates below.

Yves Tumor Tour Dates:

09/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/22 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts

10/30 — Austin, TX @ TBA

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

11/02 — Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel

11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

11/15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze

02/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

02/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

02/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/02 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

03/03 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/05 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

03/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

03/07 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/08 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

03/09 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Yes