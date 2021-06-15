Yves Tumor Shares New Song “Jackie”, Announces 2021 US Tour

Yves Tumor has released the new song “Jackie”, along with a mind-bending music video. It’s the Florida-born, Italy-based artist’s first solo single since last year’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which we named one of the best albums of 2020. Yves Tumor has also announced the rescheduled dates for their “Yves Tumor and Its Band Tour” for 2021 and 2022, which was postponed due to the pandemic.
“Jackie” is a haunting ode to a former flame, featuring heavy electric guitars atop a synth-pop riff. “These days have been tragic, I ain’t sleeping,” Yves Tumor sings in the chorus. “Refuse to eat a thing, I can’t tell you what happened.”
The music video was directed and produced by Los Angeles creative studio Actual Objects. It’s similarly eerie, using AI to depict Yves Tumor as a devilish creature in a vibrant, alternate reality. “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie,’” Actual Objects said in a statement. “We’ve been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”
Yves Tumor’s tour will take them throughout the US this fall and in Europe starting February 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster. Watch the “Jackie” video and see their tour dates below.
Yves Tumor Tour Dates:
09/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/22 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/25 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
10/30 — Austin, TX @ TBA
10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
11/02 — Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel
11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas
11/15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze
02/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
02/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
02/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/02 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
03/03 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/05 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
03/06 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
03/07 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/08 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/09 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/10 — Manchester, UK @ Yes