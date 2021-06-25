Menu
ZZ Top Announce Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

The legendary Texas trio will play more than 60 shows from this summer through next spring

ZZ Top 2021-2022 Tour
ZZ Top
June 25, 2021 | 10:36am ET

    Rock legends ZZ Top are making up for lost time on the road with a massive North American tour that will kick off this summer and extend all the way into 2022. Overall, the band has more than 60 shows lined up through next spring.

    Forever road dogs, ZZ Top have been rearing to play shows again since performing their last gig on Valentine’s Day of 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s extensive 2021 tour kicks off with a July 16th date at the Delaware County Fair and runs through a December 12th show in Midland, Texas. After a break, the Texas trio will embark on a spring 2022 Canadian tour with support from Cheap Trick.

    Singer-bassist Dusty Hill commented, “They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it’s back open. We’re excited to get out there and play our music for everybody.”

    Drummer Frank Beard added, “To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century.”

    And singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons exclaimed, “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it!”

    Tickets for most dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For shows that sell out or don’t have tickets in your preferred section, visit StubHub.

    See the full list of ZZ Top tour dates below.

    ZZ Top 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates:
    07/16 – Manchester, IA @ Delaware County Fair
    07/17 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
    07/18 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park
    07/21 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
    07/23 – New Lenox, IL @ Village Commons
    07/24 – Goshen, IN @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair
    07/25 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena
    07/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    07/30 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    07/31 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures
    08/01 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    08/03 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
    08/04 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Paris Coliseum
    08/06 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre
    08/07 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair
    08/08 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
    08/11 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Campground
    08/12 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
    08/14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Ballroom – Silver Legacy Casino
    08/15 – Grande Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino
    08/17 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
    08/19 – Maryville, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheater
    08/20 – Lewiston, ID @ Clearwater River Casino
    08/21 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    08/24 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
    09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park
    09/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
    09/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    09/15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
    09/17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cover at Harrah’s Casino
    09/18 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival
    09/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    09/21 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    09/22 – Doswell, VA @ Meadow Event Park
    09/23 – Frederick, MD @ Frederick Fairgrounds
    09/25 – Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
    09/26 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    09/28 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    09/30 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex
    10/01 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
    10/02 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget
    10/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/10 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
    10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    11/06 – Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater
    11/09 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock International
    11/13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
    11/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    11/16 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
    11/17 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater
    11/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College
    11/21 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    11/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
    11/27 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Center
    11/28 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Center
    12/03 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel
    12/04 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
    12/05 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Memorial Auditorium
    12/07 – Abilene, TX @ Taylor County Coliseum
    12/11 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
    12/12 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
    04/23 – Abborsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre *
    04/24 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagen Events Centre *
    04/26 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre *
    04/27 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre *
    04/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center *
    04/30 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino *
    05/03 – Brandon, MB @ Keystone Centre *
    05/04 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort *
    05/08 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
    05/10 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre *
    05/13 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *
    05/14 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *

    * = w/ Cheap Trick

