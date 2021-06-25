ZZ Top Announce Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

Rock legends ZZ Top are making up for lost time on the road with a massive North American tour that will kick off this summer and extend all the way into 2022. Overall, the band has more than 60 shows lined up through next spring.

Forever road dogs, ZZ Top have been rearing to play shows again since performing their last gig on Valentine’s Day of 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s extensive 2021 tour kicks off with a July 16th date at the Delaware County Fair and runs through a December 12th show in Midland, Texas. After a break, the Texas trio will embark on a spring 2022 Canadian tour with support from Cheap Trick.

Singer-bassist Dusty Hill commented, “They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it’s back open. We’re excited to get out there and play our music for everybody.”

Related Video

Drummer Frank Beard added, “To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century.”

And singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons exclaimed, “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it!”

Tickets for most dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For shows that sell out or don’t have tickets in your preferred section, visit StubHub.

See the full list of ZZ Top tour dates below.

ZZ Top 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates:

07/16 – Manchester, IA @ Delaware County Fair

07/17 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

07/18 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park

07/21 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

07/23 – New Lenox, IL @ Village Commons

07/24 – Goshen, IN @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair

07/25 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena

07/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

07/30 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

07/31 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures

08/01 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

08/03 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

08/04 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Paris Coliseum

08/06 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre

08/07 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair

08/08 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

08/11 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Campground

08/12 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

08/14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Ballroom – Silver Legacy Casino

08/15 – Grande Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

08/17 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

08/19 – Maryville, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheater

08/20 – Lewiston, ID @ Clearwater River Casino

08/21 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/24 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park

09/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

09/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

09/17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cover at Harrah’s Casino

09/18 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival

09/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

09/21 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

09/22 – Doswell, VA @ Meadow Event Park

09/23 – Frederick, MD @ Frederick Fairgrounds

09/25 – Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

09/26 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

09/28 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

09/30 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex

10/01 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

10/02 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

10/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/10 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

11/06 – Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater

11/09 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock International

11/13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

11/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

11/16 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

11/17 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

11/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College

11/21 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

11/27 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Center

11/28 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Center

12/03 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel

12/04 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

12/05 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Memorial Auditorium

12/07 – Abilene, TX @ Taylor County Coliseum

12/11 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

12/12 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

04/23 – Abborsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre *

04/24 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagen Events Centre *

04/26 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre *

04/27 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre *

04/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center *

04/30 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino *

05/03 – Brandon, MB @ Keystone Centre *

05/04 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort *

05/08 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

05/10 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre *

05/13 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *

05/14 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *

* = w/ Cheap Trick