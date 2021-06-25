ZZ Top Announce Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

Rock legends ZZ Top are making up for lost time on the road with a massive North American tour that will kick off this summer and extend all the way into 2022. Overall, the band has more than 60 shows lined up through next spring.
Forever road dogs, ZZ Top have been rearing to play shows again since performing their last gig on Valentine’s Day of 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s extensive 2021 tour kicks off with a July 16th date at the Delaware County Fair and runs through a December 12th show in Midland, Texas. After a break, the Texas trio will embark on a spring 2022 Canadian tour with support from Cheap Trick.
Singer-bassist Dusty Hill commented, “They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it’s back open. We’re excited to get out there and play our music for everybody.”
Drummer Frank Beard added, “To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century.”
And singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons exclaimed, “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it!”
Tickets for most dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For shows that sell out or don’t have tickets in your preferred section, visit StubHub.
See the full list of ZZ Top tour dates below.
ZZ Top 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates:
07/16 – Manchester, IA @ Delaware County Fair
07/17 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
07/18 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park
07/21 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
07/23 – New Lenox, IL @ Village Commons
07/24 – Goshen, IN @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair
07/25 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena
07/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
07/30 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
07/31 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures
08/01 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
08/03 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
08/04 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Paris Coliseum
08/06 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre
08/07 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair
08/08 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
08/11 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Campground
08/12 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
08/14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Ballroom – Silver Legacy Casino
08/15 – Grande Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino
08/17 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
08/19 – Maryville, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheater
08/20 – Lewiston, ID @ Clearwater River Casino
08/21 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/24 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park
09/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
09/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
09/17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cover at Harrah’s Casino
09/18 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival
09/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
09/21 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
09/22 – Doswell, VA @ Meadow Event Park
09/23 – Frederick, MD @ Frederick Fairgrounds
09/25 – Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
09/26 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
09/28 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
09/30 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex
10/01 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
10/02 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget
10/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
10/10 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
11/06 – Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater
11/09 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock International
11/13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
11/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
11/16 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
11/17 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater
11/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College
11/21 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
11/27 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Center
11/28 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Center
12/03 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel
12/04 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
12/05 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Memorial Auditorium
12/07 – Abilene, TX @ Taylor County Coliseum
12/11 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
12/12 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
04/23 – Abborsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre *
04/24 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagen Events Centre *
04/26 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre *
04/27 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre *
04/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center *
04/30 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino *
05/03 – Brandon, MB @ Keystone Centre *
05/04 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort *
05/08 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
05/10 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre *
05/13 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *
05/14 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *
* = w/ Cheap Trick