100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

100 gecs are riding their stupid horse to a city near you. Two years after their debut album, 1000 gecs, took over the internet, the experimental duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les is finally embarking on a long-awaited North American tour in 2021. The aptly-titled “10,000 gecs Tour” commences in Oakland this October, with its finale going down at New York City’s Terminal 5 in December.

100 gecs made fans out of seemingly everyone in 2019 with their crunchy hyperpop instrumentals and irreverent lyrics. They performed a handful of sold-out shows and announced a lengthy run of dates just before the world shut down in 2020, meaning this tour has been a very long time in the making.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. See their schedule below.

100 gecs followed up their album with a track-by-track remix album, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured contributions from Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, and more. In-between Brady’s numerous production endeavors for other artists, 100 gecs capped last year with their anti-Christmas banger, “sympathy 4 the grinch.” In January, the duo celebrated the anniversary of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory by sharing a remix of “One Step Closer.”

100 gecs 2021 Tour Dates:

10/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/09 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/16 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

10/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/31 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom

11/12 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi — Dallas

11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

11/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

