Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

The hyperpop duo's long-awaited headlining tour

100 gecs, photo by Chris Maggio
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 10:39pm ET

    100 gecs are riding their stupid horse to a city near you. Two years after their debut album, 1000 gecs, took over the internet, the experimental duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les is finally embarking on a long-awaited North American tour in 2021. The aptly-titled “10,000 gecs Tour” commences in Oakland this October, with its finale going down at New York City’s Terminal 5 in December.

    100 gecs made fans out of seemingly everyone in 2019 with their crunchy hyperpop instrumentals and irreverent lyrics. They performed a handful of sold-out shows and announced a lengthy run of dates just before the world shut down in 2020, meaning this tour has been a very long time in the making.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. See their schedule below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    100 gecs followed up their album with a track-by-track remix album, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured contributions from Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, and more. In-between Brady’s numerous production endeavors for other artists, 100 gecs capped last year with their anti-Christmas banger, “sympathy 4 the grinch.” In January, the duo celebrated the anniversary of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory by sharing a remix of “One Step Closer.”

    100 gecs 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    10/09 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
    10/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    10/16 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    10/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
    10/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
    10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    10/31 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
    11/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    11/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    11/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    11/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
    11/12 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi — Dallas
    11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    11/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
    11/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
    12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    12/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

    100 gecs announce 2021 tour dates

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Khruangbin tour dates

Khruangbin Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

eels 2022 european us tour dates

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

Lala Lala I Want the Door to Open new album Diver music video stream Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling

Lala Lala Announces New Album I Want the Door to Open, Shares "DIVER": Stream

July 13, 2021

The New Pornographers Mass Romantic Reissue Twin Cinema Full Album 2021 North American Tour

The New Pornographers Announce Mass Romantic Reissue, North American Tour with Dan Bejar

July 13, 2021

 

Sparks 2022 tour dates

Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years

July 12, 2021

phoebe bridgers 2021 us tour dates tickets

Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

July 12, 2021

The Residents Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

July 11, 2021

margo price live from the other side new ep hey child colbert 2021-2022 tour dates

Margo Price Announces New EP Live From the Other Side, Performs "Hey Child" on Colbert: Watch

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale