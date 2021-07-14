100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

100 gecs are riding their stupid horse to a city near you. Two years after their debut album, 1000 gecs, took over the internet, the experimental duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les is finally embarking on a long-awaited North American tour in 2021. The aptly-titled “10,000 gecs Tour” commences in Oakland this October, with its finale going down at New York City’s Terminal 5 in December.
100 gecs made fans out of seemingly everyone in 2019 with their crunchy hyperpop instrumentals and irreverent lyrics. They performed a handful of sold-out shows and announced a lengthy run of dates just before the world shut down in 2020, meaning this tour has been a very long time in the making.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. See their schedule below.
100 gecs followed up their album with a track-by-track remix album, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured contributions from Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, and more. In-between Brady’s numerous production endeavors for other artists, 100 gecs capped last year with their anti-Christmas banger, “sympathy 4 the grinch.” In January, the duo celebrated the anniversary of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory by sharing a remix of “One Step Closer.”
100 gecs 2021 Tour Dates:
10/08 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/09 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
10/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/31 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emos Ballroom
11/12 — Dallas, TX @ HiFi — Dallas
11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
11/18 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5