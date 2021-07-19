Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Linked to Netherlands Music Festival

The electronic music festival was not only held outdoors, it required proof of negative COVID-19 status to gain admission

verknipt music festival covid-19 1,000 new cases coronavirus
Verknipt 2021, photo by Rachel Ecclestone, image via Verknipt Facebook page
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2021 | 11:10am ET

    If you hear a rumbling sound in the distance, know that every festival organizer in the world is shitting their pants in unison. Despite requiring proof of negative COVID-19 status at entry, the Verknipt music fest in the Netherlands has been linked to more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

    As CNBC reports, in early July Verknipt hosted about 20,000 attendees in the Dutch town of Utrecht. Now, 1,050 of those people and counting have tested positive. This is especially discouraging because the electronic music event followed many expert guidelines. To start, the festival was held outdoors, where infections are generally much lower. Concert goers also needed to show a QR code confirming that they were either fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, or had tested negative within the last 40 hours.

    Lennart van Trigt, a spokesman for the Utrecht health board, has now suggested that the 40-hour period may be partly to blame. “We’ve found out now that this period is too long,” he said. “We should have had a 24 hour [period], that would be a lot better because in 40 hours people can do a lot of things like visiting friends and going to bars and clubs. So in a period of 24 hours people can do less things and it’s safer.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Noting that case count is “quite staggering,” van Trigt cautioned that some of the infections may have occurred in places other than festival grounds. “We cannot say that all these people were infected at the festival itself; it could also be possible that they’ve been infected while travelling to the festival or in the evening before going to the festival or having an after-party,” he said. “So [the cases are] all linked to the festival but we can’t 100% say they were infected at the festival.”

    Still, the Dutch health official said the town deserved some of the blame. “We were a bit too trigger happy,” van Trigt said. Criticism has also been directed at Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma, who took a selfie at the festival. She later apologized and said holding the event was an “error of judgment.”

    Live music has returned worldwide, but the optimism of the spring has given way to a sobering summer. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US, spurred on by the more infectious Delta variant. Last week, Foo Fighters had to reschedule a concert following a positive COVID test. But the news isn’t all bad — while cases are up 140% over the last two weeks, hospitalizations and deaths are only up about 33% over the same span. Traditionally, those numbers lag behind the overall case counts because it takes a while for the sickness to worsen. But this is still quite a gap, and could suggest that the vaccines are reducing the severity of symptoms in people who get exposed.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Guy Fieri, photo via Stagecoach

Stagecoach 2022 to Feature Guy Fieri, Smokey Robinson, and Does It Really Matter Who Else?

July 12, 2021

summer camp 2021 lineup festival umphrey's mcgee ween three 6 mafia moe

Summer Camp Unveils 2021 Lineup: moe., Umphrey's McGee, Three 6 Mafia, Ween

July 11, 2021

bonnaroo rufus du soul Khruangbin lana del rey janelle monae king gizzard and the lizard wizard

Bonnaroo Do-Si-Do: Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe Out, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Khruangbin In

July 8, 2021

primavera sound los angeles festival date 2022 la

Primavera Sound Coming to Los Angeles in 2022

June 29, 2021

 

foo fighters tame impala tecate pa'l norte festival announce tickets headliners buy chet faker galantis

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala to Headline Tecate Pa'l Norte 2021

June 28, 2021

Morrissey with Blondie's Debbie Harry

Morrissey, Blondie, Bauhaus & DEVO to Play Rescheduled Cruel World Fest in May 2022

June 25, 2021

foo fighters stevie nicks John mayer New Orleans jazz fest

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021: Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company Lead Lineup

June 24, 2021

NOFX Punk in Drublic Festivals 2021

2021 Punk in Drublic Festivals: NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and More

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Linked to Netherlands Music Festival

Menu Shop Search Sale