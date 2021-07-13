2021 Emmy Nominations Complete List: The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Crown Lead with Most Nods

A year of sitting at home streaming and binging just about anything we could get our eyes on has led to this: the 2021 Emmy nominations are here.

The 73rd annual award ceremony honoring the best in television is set to take place on September 19th. And unlike last year’s awkward digital presentation, this year’s gala will take place live and in-person at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Better yet, an Original King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer, will serve as the evening’s host.

HBO and HBO Max combined for the most total nominations for this year’s event, netting 130 total nods (94 for the former, 36 for the latter). Netflix followed with 129, and while there was a big gap between second and third place, the relatively nascent Disney+ has to be thrilled with its 71 nominations.

Advertisement

Related Video

That comes mainly from The Mandalorian and WandaVision, with the former tying Netflix’s The Crown for most nominations at 24 each. WandaVision snuck into second with 23, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (20), HBO’s Lovecraft Country (18), Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (18), and HBO’s Mare of Easttown (16).

Numbers aside for a moment, history was made with the nomination of Mj Rodriguez in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. It marks the first time a transgender performer has received a nod for a major acting category. Prior to this, the only transgender women to receive attention from the Television Academy were Laverne Cox, who won the Outstanding Special Class Special award in 2014 for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, and Rain Valdez, nominated last year for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Razor Tongue.

Rodriguez is up against a pair of actresses from The Crown, Olivia Colman and Emma Corin, as well as Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country). Despite HBO deciding a second season of Lovecraft wasn’t worth it, the series saw a lot of love from the Academy, as it’s up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Jonathan Majors), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Michael K. Williams), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Aunjanue Ellis), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Courtney B. Vance).

Advertisement

Another HBO series, Hacks, also received a lot of attention. It’s up for Outstanding Comedy Series, while star Jean Smart is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, where she’ll face off with the likes of Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Allison Janney (Mom), and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish). Interestingly, another Hacks actress, Hannah Einbinder, will also face off against Bryant in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. There, Bryant is up for SNL, as are Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. June Temple and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso and Rosie Perez of The Flight Attendant round out the category.

In fact, SNL is up for many awards, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (where its only competition is A Black Lady Sketch Show). It netted 11 total acting nods, including Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Daniel Kaluuya, and Daniel Levy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series; and Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Thompson is also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his sitcom Kenan. He’ll face off against Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), William H. Macy (Shameless), and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Advertisement

As Disney+’s tally attests, superhero and genre fans also have lot to look forward to on Emmy night. In addition to its Outstanding Drama Series nod (where it faces off against Amazon’s The Boys), The Mandalorian is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Gincarlo Esposito) and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (both Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers). Marvel favorite WandaVision is up for Outstanding Limited Series, while its trio of stars — Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kathryn Hahn — are all up for acting awards (Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, respectively). Even The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got some surprising love, with Don Cheadle earning a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Highlights among the non-fiction categories include the zeitgeist-shifting Framing Britney Spears getting an Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special nom (facing Boys State, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Social Dilemma, and Tina). Meanwhile, the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) is filled with pandemic-era favorites: 8:46 — Dave Chappelle, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Friends: The Reunion, and Hamilton are all nominated.

Much of the Hamilton cast is also up for individual trophies: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. compete for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Odom, Jr. previously beat out Miranda for the Tony); Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Goldsberry also has a Tony for her Angelica Schuyler role); and all three of Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, and Anthony Ramos go at it for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Diggs took home the Tony against Groff and Christopher Jackson).

Advertisement

Find the complete list of nominees below, and check back in with Consequence on September 19th to see who wins at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Gincarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Use

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennel, The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wile, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Advertisement

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophia Okonedo, Ratched

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Advertisement

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

South Park: The Pandemic Special

The Simpsons

Advertisement

Outstanding TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Advertisement

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

8:46 — Dave Chappelle

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

Outstanding Variety Special Live

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It’s a City

Secrets of the Whales

Advertisement

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Boys State

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The Social Dilemma

Tina

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

VICE

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Advertisement

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Advertisement