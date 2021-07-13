Menu
2021 Emmy Nominations Complete List: The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Crown Lead with Most Nods

A year of pandemic binging on streaming services has led to this

2021 emmy nominations awards ted lasso hacks bridgerton mandalorian
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Hacks (HBO Max), Bridgerton (Netflix), and The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Consequence Staff
July 13, 2021 | 10:49am ET

    A year of sitting at home streaming and binging just about anything we could get our eyes on has led to this: the 2021 Emmy nominations are here.

    The 73rd annual award ceremony honoring the best in television is set to take place on September 19th. And unlike last year’s awkward digital presentation, this year’s gala will take place live and in-person at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Better yet, an Original King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer, will serve as the evening’s host.

    HBO and HBO Max combined for the most total nominations for this year’s event, netting 130 total nods (94 for the former, 36 for the latter). Netflix followed with 129, and while there was a big gap between second and third place, the relatively nascent Disney+ has to be thrilled with its 71 nominations.

    That comes mainly from The Mandalorian and WandaVision, with the former tying Netflix’s The Crown for most nominations at 24 each. WandaVision snuck into second with 23, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (20), HBO’s Lovecraft Country (18), Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (18), and HBO’s Mare of Easttown (16).

    Numbers aside for a moment, history was made with the nomination of Mj Rodriguez in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. It marks the first time a transgender performer has received a nod for a major acting category. Prior to this, the only transgender women to receive attention from the Television Academy were Laverne Cox, who won the Outstanding Special Class Special award in 2014 for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, and Rain Valdez, nominated last year for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Razor Tongue.

    2021 Emmy Awards Nominations
    Rodriguez is up against a pair of actresses from The Crown, Olivia Colman and Emma Corin, as well as Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country). Despite HBO deciding a second season of Lovecraft wasn’t worth it, the series saw a lot of love from the Academy, as it’s up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Jonathan Majors), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Michael K. Williams), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Aunjanue Ellis), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Courtney B. Vance).

    Another HBO series, Hacks, also received a lot of attention. It’s up for Outstanding Comedy Series, while star Jean Smart is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, where she’ll face off with the likes of Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Allison Janney (Mom), and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish). Interestingly, another Hacks actress, Hannah Einbinder, will also face off against Bryant in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. There, Bryant is up for SNL, as are Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. June Temple and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso and Rosie Perez of The Flight Attendant round out the category.

    In fact, SNL is up for many awards, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (where its only competition is A Black Lady Sketch Show). It netted 11 total acting nods, including Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Daniel Kaluuya, and Daniel Levy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series; and Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

    Thompson is also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his sitcom Kenan. He’ll face off against Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), William H. Macy (Shameless), and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

    As Disney+’s tally attests, superhero and genre fans also have lot to look forward to on Emmy night. In addition to its Outstanding Drama Series nod (where it faces off against Amazon’s The Boys), The Mandalorian is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Gincarlo Esposito) and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (both Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers). Marvel favorite WandaVision is up for Outstanding Limited Series, while its trio of stars — Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kathryn Hahn — are all up for acting awards (Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, respectively). Even The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got some surprising love, with Don Cheadle earning a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

    Highlights among the non-fiction categories include the zeitgeist-shifting Framing Britney Spears getting an Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special nom (facing Boys State, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Social Dilemma, and Tina). Meanwhile, the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) is filled with pandemic-era favorites: 8:46 — Dave Chappelle, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Friends: The Reunion, and Hamilton are all nominated.

    Much of the Hamilton cast is also up for individual trophies: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. compete for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Odom, Jr. previously beat out Miranda for the Tony); Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Goldsberry also has a Tony for her Angelica Schuyler role); and all three of Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, and Anthony Ramos go at it for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Diggs took home the Tony against Groff and Christopher Jackson).

    Find the complete list of nominees below, and check back in with Consequence on September 19th to see who wins at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

    Outstanding Drama Series
    The Boys
    Bridgerton
    The Crown
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Lovecraft Country
    The Mandalorian
    Pose
    This Is Us

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
    Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
    Olivia Colman, The Crown
    Emma Corin, The Crown
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Mj Rodriguez, Pose
    Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Jonathan MajorsLovecraft Country
    Josh O’Connor, The Crown
    Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
    Billy Porter, Pose
    Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
    Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
    John Lithgow, Perry Mason
    Tobias Menzies, The Crown
    O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Gincarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
    Chris Sullivan, This Is Use

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
    Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
    Emerald Fennel, The Crown
    Gillian AndersonThe Crown
    Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
    Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Samira Wile, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

    Outstanding Comedy Series
    Black-ish
    Cobra Kai
    Emily in Paris
    Hacks
    The Flight Attendant
    The Kominsky Method
    Pen15
    Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
    Aidy Bryant, Shrill
    Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
    Allison Janney, Mom
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Jean Smart, Hacks

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    William H. Macy, Shameless
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
    Kenan Thompson, Kenan

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
    Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
    Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
    Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
    Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
    Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
    Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
    Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
    Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
    Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
    Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
    Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
    Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

    Outstanding Limited Series
    I May Destroy You
    Mare of Easttown
    The Queen’s Gambit
    The Underground Railroad
    WandaVision

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
    Paul Bettany, WandaVision
    Hugh Grant, The Undoing
    Ewan McGregor, Halston
    Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
    Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
    Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
    Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
    Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
    Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
    Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
    Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
    Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
    Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
    Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
    Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
    Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
    Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
    Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
    Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
    Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
    Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
    Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
    Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
    Charles Dance, The Crown
    Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
    Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
    Sophia Okonedo, Ratched
    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
    McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
    Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
    Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
    Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
    Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
    Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
    Jane Adams, Hacks
    Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
    Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Animated Series
    Big Mouth
    Bob’s Burgers
    Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
    South Park: The Pandemic Special
    The Simpsons

    Outstanding TV Movie
    Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
    Oslo
    Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
    Sylvie’s Love
    Uncle Frank

    Outstanding Variety Talk Series
    Conan
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
    A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
    8:46 — Dave Chappelle
    A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
    Bo Burnham: Inside
    David Byrne’s American Utopia
    Friends: The Reunion
    Hamilton

    Outstanding Variety Special Live
    Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
    Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
    The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
    The Oscars
    The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

    Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
    Allen v. Farrow
    American Masters
    City So Real
    Pretend It’s a City
    Secrets of the Whales

    Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
    Boys State
    Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
    The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
    The Social Dilemma
    Tina

    Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
    Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
    Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
    United Shades of America with Kamau Bell
    VICE

    Outstanding Structured Reality Program
    Antiques Roadshow
    Property Brothers: Forever Home
    Queer Eye
    Running Wild with Bear Grylls
    Shark Tank

    Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
    Becoming
    Below Deck
    Indian Matchmaking
    RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
    Selling Sunset

    Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
    The Amazing Race
    Nailed It!
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
    Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
    Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
    RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
    Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

