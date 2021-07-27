Noomi Rapace Cares for Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby in Trailer for A24’s Lamb: Watch

A24’s horror film, Lamb, is set to creep out moviegoers on October 8th, and today the company shared the full trailer to give fans an extended look at the supernatural thriller.

Lamb stars Noomi Rapace (Maria) and Hilmir Snær Guðnason (Ingvar) as a childless couple in rural Iceland who discover a half-lamb, half-human baby in their sheep barn. While the newborn initially fills a void in their family life, things take a turn for the worse when the sheep come to claim their own. Showing that the movie has a bit of humor to go along with its thrills, The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” soundtracks the latter part of the trailer, in which dozens of sheep menacingly break out of their barn to make their stand against the humans.

Rounding out the cast of Lamb are Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson. It marks the feature debut for director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who also wrote the script with Icelandic poet Sjón. When Rapace joined the film’s cast in 2019, she described the script as “rare.” She added, “I directly felt that I had to do it. I’ve never done anything like this before and I can’t wait to start filming and go back to my roots in Iceland.”

While critics have kept the details of the film under wraps following its debut at Cannes earlier this year, it looks like Lamb is the latest in the line of A24’s excellent horror films, including Hereditary, Midsommar, and The Witch.