A24 Unveils Zola Soundtrack with Score by Mica Levi: Stream

A24 has released the official soundtrack to its highly-anticipated film Zola. With international distribution by Invada Records, Zola: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features an original score by Mica Levi. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.
For the soundtrack, our former Composer of the Year scored 37 separate tracks, starting with the whimsically string-laden “Wanna Hear a Story?” and “Met This White Bitch,” both of which feature brief moments of voice-over dialogue from the film.
Inspired by the now-iconic series of tweets by A’Ziah “Zola” King that went viral in 2015 with the question, “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense,” the buzzy adaptation stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. Directed by Janicza Bravo, Zola hit theaters around the country on June 30, after first premiering a full 18 months ago at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and being delayed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Aside from the Zola soundtrack, Levi is a part of multiple acts, including experimental pop group Good Sad Happy Bad and CURL. Their previous film compositions include scores for Jonathan Glazer’s 2013 sci-fi movie Under the Skin and the 2016 Natalie Portman-starring biopic Jackie, the latter of which earned them an Academy Award nomination.
Most recently, Levi collaborated with Tirzah on her 2021 single “Send Me” and dropped their surprise sophomore album, Blue Alibi, back in January. The month before, they unveiled their debut album Ruff Dog.
Zola: Original Motion Picture Artwork:
Zola: Original Motion Picture Tracklist:
01. Wanna Hear a Story? – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
02. Met This White Bitch – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
03. Vibing – Mica Levi
04. Exchange Numbers – Mica Levi
05. Next Day – Mica Levi
06. Let’s Go – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
07. Tampa – Mica Levi
08. Florida – Mica Levi
09. Friday – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
10. Full Nude – Mica Levi
11. Pasties & Boy Shorts – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
12. What Y’all Make – Mica Levi
13. Wanna Trap – Mica Levi
14. Mind Blown – Mica Levi
15. A Mess – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
16. Thousands – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
17. Leave a Message – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
18. Do It Right – Mica Levi
19. 500 – Mica Levi
20. Dudes – Mica Levi
21. That Was It – Mica Levi
22. Here We Go – Mica Levi
23. WTF Again – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
24. Lost in the Sauce – Mica Levi
25. Lost in the Game – Mica Levi
26. DAMNNNNNNNNNNNNN – Mica Levi
27. First Client Calls – Mica Levi
28. Handgun – Mica Levi
29. Trusting u – Mica Levi
30. Goes Left – Mica Levi
31. Incall – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
32. I Was Out – Mica Levi
33. Mannn – Mica Levi
34. Take Off – Mica Levi
35. Movie Shit – Mica Levi
36. Almost Over – Mica Levi
37. Florida Murder – Mica Levi