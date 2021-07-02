Menu
A24 Unveils Zola Soundtrack with Score by Mica Levi: Stream

The 37-track LP serves as the soundtrack to the buzzy Twitter-inspired film

Mica Levi (photo by Leah Walker)
July 2, 2021 | 11:54am ET

    A24 has released the official soundtrack to its highly-anticipated film Zola. With international distribution by Invada Records, Zola: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features an original score by Mica Levi. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    For the soundtrack, our former Composer of the Year scored 37 separate tracks, starting with the whimsically string-laden “Wanna Hear a Story?” and “Met This White Bitch,” both of which feature brief moments of voice-over dialogue from the film.

    Inspired by the now-iconic series of tweets by A’Ziah “Zola” King that went viral in 2015 with the question, “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense,” the buzzy adaptation stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. Directed by Janicza Bravo, Zola hit theaters around the country on June 30, after first premiering a full 18 months ago at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and being delayed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Aside from the Zola soundtrack, Levi is a part of multiple acts, including experimental pop group Good Sad Happy Bad and CURL. Their previous film compositions include scores for Jonathan Glazer’s 2013 sci-fi movie Under the Skin and the 2016 Natalie Portman-starring biopic Jackie, the latter of which earned them an Academy Award nomination.

    Most recently, Levi collaborated with Tirzah on her 2021 single “Send Me” and dropped their surprise sophomore album, Blue Alibi, back in January. The month before, they unveiled their debut album Ruff Dog.

    Zola: Original Motion Picture Artwork:

    Zola: Original Motion Picture Tracklist:
    01. Wanna Hear a Story? – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    02. Met This White Bitch – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    03. Vibing – Mica Levi
    04. Exchange Numbers – Mica Levi
    05. Next Day – Mica Levi
    06. Let’s Go – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    07. Tampa – Mica Levi
    08. Florida – Mica Levi
    09. Friday – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    10. Full Nude – Mica Levi
    11. Pasties & Boy Shorts – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    12. What Y’all Make – Mica Levi
    13. Wanna Trap – Mica Levi
    14. Mind Blown – Mica Levi
    15. A Mess – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    16. Thousands – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    17. Leave a Message – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    18. Do It Right – Mica Levi
    19. 500 – Mica Levi
    20. Dudes – Mica Levi
    21. That Was It – Mica Levi
    22. Here We Go – Mica Levi
    23. WTF Again – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    24. Lost in the Sauce – Mica Levi
    25. Lost in the Game – Mica Levi
    26. DAMNNNNNNNNNNNNN – Mica Levi
    27. First Client Calls – Mica Levi
    28. Handgun – Mica Levi
    29. Trusting u – Mica Levi
    30. Goes Left – Mica Levi
    31. Incall – Mica Levi & Zola Cast
    32. I Was Out – Mica Levi
    33. Mannn – Mica Levi
    34. Take Off – Mica Levi
    35. Movie Shit – Mica Levi
    36. Almost Over – Mica Levi
    37. Florida Murder – Mica Levi

