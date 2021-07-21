Menu
Abstract Mindstate Reunite for New Album Produced by Kanye West

Dreams Still Inspire will be released by Kanye's newly launched YZY SND imprint

Abstract Mindset
Abstract Mindset, photo by Mike Quain
July 21, 2021 | 9:25am ET

    YZY SZN is in full effect: Not only is Kanye West gearing up to release his own new album on Friday, but just two weeks later, on August 6th, he’ll celebrate the first release under his newly launched YZY SND record imprint. Kanye has signed Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate for a brand new album called Dreams Still Inspire, which Kanye himself fully produced and which he will distribute as the first release under his new YZY SND imprint.

    Abstract Mindstate’s ties to Kanye date back to the early 2000s, when he began making beats for them on their 2001 album We Paid Let Us In!. Now, some two decades later, Abstact Mindstate’s E.P Da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre have reunited for a brand new full-length release.

    Dreams Still Inspire marks the first album Kanye fully produced that was not his own since Common’s Be in 2005. He also contributed a verse to a track called “The Brenda Song.” Other album contributors include Tony Williams, Luka Sabbat, Deon Cole, and Jonquia Rose.

    Related Video

    Below, you can stream the first single, “A Wise Tale,” and watch the trailer for a documentary accompanying the album’s release.

    Dreams Still Inspire Artwork:

    Dreams Still Inspire Abstract Mindstate

    Dreams Still Inspire Tracklist:
    01. Salutations (Intro) (feat. Jonquia Rose)
    02. I Feel Good
    03. A Wise Tale
    04. YZY SND (Skit) (feat. Luka Sabbat)
    05. Elevation
    06. Move Yo Body (feat. Tony Williams)
    08. Social Media
    09. Lambo Truck Podcast (Skit) (feat. Luka Sabbat)
    10. Expository Mode
    11. My Reality
    12. Sound Off The Alarm
    13. Voice Mail (interlude) (feat. Deon Cole)
    14. The Brenda Song (feat. Kanye West)
    15. I Know You

