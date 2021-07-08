Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott’s 75th Birthday Celebrated with Testimonials, New Website, and Spotify Playlist

Steve Perry: "[Bon's] voice was so f**king powerful that he changed me for ever."

Bon Scott 75th birthday
Bon Scott, courtesy of Chipster PR
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 8, 2021 | 3:51pm ET

    Late AC/DC singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 on July 9th, and the occasion is being marked with testimonials from his musical peers, a revamped official website, and more.

    The legendary rock vocalist tragically died on February 19th, 1980, of acute alcohol poisoning at the young age of 33. He left behind a legacy that included AC/DC’s masterful early albums, including Highway to Hell, Powerage, T.N.T., and more. Amazingly, the band rebounded almost immediately, recruiting Brian Johnson as their new singer, and releasing the mega-selling Back in Black just five months after Scott’s death.

    To mark his 75th birthday, the singer’s estate is now overseeing his official website. A statement reads: “On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (his two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget.”

    Related Video

    Additionally, the estate has compiled a playlist of Scott’s complete recordings on Spotify, as embedded below.

    Moreover, a number of music luminaries have issued new testimonials in honor of his 75th birthday. His bandmate Angus Young simply stated, “Fond memories of our ‘lightning flash in the middle’ Bon, who would be 75 today.”

    Jesús del Río sings AC/DC
     Editor's Pick
    7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” on The Voice Kids in Spain: Watch

    Judas Priest’s Rob Halford said, “Bon’s attitude demeanor and front man swagger gave him the Everyman persona that the world loved him for. His voice look and on stage character drew us all in — there’s an unmatched uniqueness that solidifies Bon’s legendary status in rock ‘n’ roll.”

    And singer Steve Perry recalled the time when AC/DC opened up for Journey, remarking, “There he was, Bon Scott with a bottle of Jack, no shirt, Levis and cowboy boots, singing like a cross between Steve Marriott and a Cat. His voice was so f**king powerful that he changed me for ever. He lived what he was.”

    Relive the greatness that was Bon Scott on his 75th birthday by listening to his complete recordings, including his work with his pre-AC/DC bands The Valentines and Fraternity, below.

     

Latest Stories

Mark Tremonti new album 2021

Tremonti Announces New Album Marching in Time

July 8, 2021

Kurt Cobain Fender Jag-Stang 2021

Fender Announces Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Mark 30th Anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind

July 8, 2021

stone temple pilots Tumble In The Rough live mtv spring break 1997 Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop 25th anniversary edition deluxe

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of "Tumble in the Rough" from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

and July 8, 2021

deafheaven 2022 tour

Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

July 8, 2021

 

Babies Named Metallica Slayer Pantera

New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

July 7, 2021

yes new album the quest

Yes Announce New Album The Quest

July 7, 2021

gwar scumdogs xxx live

GWAR Announce New Scumdogs XXX Live Album, Share Video for "Love Surgery": Watch

July 7, 2021

Metallica Atlanta Concert

Metallica to Play Atlanta's 2021 ATLive Concert with Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet

July 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott's 75th Birthday Celebrated with Testimonials, New Website, and Spotify Playlist

Menu Shop Search Sale