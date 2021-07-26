The memorable run of Jesús del Río on The Voice Kids Spain has come to an end. The young boy went viral with his rousing rendition of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” during the blind auditions and then earned a trip to the finals by singing “Back in Black.” For the 8-year-old’s last performance, he sang the Europe anthem “The Final Countdown,” but it wasn’t enough to win the competition.

Jesús is clearly a fan of hard rock, having looked quite uncomfortable singing Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven” during the battle round. Until his performance in the finals, it appeared that AC/DC was the only band that suited his wailing vocals. However, he performed an admirable rendition of “The Final Countdown” for his last song of the competition.

Ultimately, Jesús’ coach, Spanish singer Melendi, had to choose between the young rocker and 11-year-old Levi Díaz, who sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman. Melendi ended up choosing Levi, who went on to be crowned the champion of the entire competition.

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch Jesús del Río sing “The Final Countdown” on The Voice Kids Spain below, followed by his memorable AC/DC performances, as well as winner Levi Díaz’s rendition of “Never Enough.”

Advertisement