AJR on the Vulnerability of 8th Grade, Will Smith’s “Bang” Freestyle, and Working with Rivers Cuomo

The Met brothers discuss their expansive new album, OK Orchestra

kyle meredith with ajr podcast interview
Kyle Meredith With AJR, photo by Shervin Lainez
Consequence Staff
July 12, 2021 | 2:17pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    AJR sit down with Kyle Meredith to tell us about OK Orchestra, their new album that finds the brothers looking back to their formative years in 8th grade and drawing the parallels to the present day obstacles.

    Jack and Ryan Met then take us through the political moments of the LP and performing in an era where it’s less taboo for an artist to take a stance and speak out. They also share insights on their penchant for writing songs that sound like samples from the ’30s and ’40s. Elsewhere during the talk, they discuss working with Rivers Cuomo and the comparisons of this record and Weezer’s OK Human, as well as what it was like to wake up to see Will Smith freestyling over their hit “Bang.”

    Related Video

    Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

Consequence
