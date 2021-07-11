Almost Famous Soundtrack Reissued As Massive 102-Song Box Set

Cameron Crowe’s rock masterpiece, Almost Famous, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Keeping the festivities going into 2021, UMe is reissuing the film’s seminal soundtrack as a massive new box set.
The deluxe reissue marks the first all of the music featured in the film will be released together in one package. The expanded tracklist includes songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, and Fleetwood Mac, alongside all of the material created for the film’s fictional rock group, Stillwater, which was written by Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and Peter Frampton.
Also included are numerous dialogue tracks form the film, Nancy Wilson’s original score, and even Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”, newly mixed with the cast members singing alongside the song as featured in the film.
The box set also contains a number of collectibles, including William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on the band, a 40-page photo book, backstage passes, Lester Bang’s Creem business card, replica ticket stubs, and more.
Starting July 9th, UMe is issuing the soundtrack in a number of configurations, including as a 13-disc box set, two six-LP editions—one on black vinyl, the other with colored vinyl discs; a five-CD super deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all six of Stillwater’s songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the seven original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; and a two-CD deluxe edition of the original soundtrack. Pre-orders for all the various configurations are ongoing here. Update: Due to production delays, the 6-LP and 5-CD sets are now expected to ship on August 20th.
That’s not all though; on July 13th, 2021, Paramount Home Entertainment will release Almost Famous for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, as well as on limited-edition Blu-ray. The re-release includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut (aka “Untitled”), along with new bonus content offering a “backstage pass” into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more.
“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous a very special bounty of goodness,” said Crowe in a statement. “For the first time, we’ve created a deluxe soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”
Below, you can stream the 103-song set in its entirety.
Almost Famous 20th Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:
CD 1
01. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
02. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
03. America – Simon & Garfunkel
04. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
05. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who *
06. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
07. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
08. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
09. “Don’t Take Drugs”
10. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
11. “We Are Band Aids”
12. Roundabout – Yes
13. “Incendiary”
14. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
15. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
16. “This Is Penny Lane”
17. River – Joni Mitchell
18. “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”
19. Fever Dog – Stillwater
CD 2
01. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
02. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
03. Something In The Air – Stillwater *
04. Easy To Slip – Little Feat
05. “Rolling Stone Magazine”
06. Go All The Way – The Raspberries
07. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds
08. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
09. “Don’t Forget The Rules”
10. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
11. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
12. “Just Make Us Look Cool”
13. Love Thing – Stillwater
14. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
15. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
16. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
17. Burn – Deep Purple
18. You Had To Be There – Stillwater
19. “I Am A Golden God”
20. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
21. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast *
CD 3
01. Looking At You – MC5
02. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan *
03. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
04. Untitled – Jeff Bebe *
05. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
06. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
07. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
08. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
09. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
10. The Wind – Cat Stevens
11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
12. Slip Away – Clarence Carter
13. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
14. Wishing Well – Free
15. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
16. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
17. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
18. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
19. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young *
20. “You Made Friends With Them”
21. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
22. “We All Know What You Did To Him”
23. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
24. “What Do You Love About Music?”
25. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin
CD4
STILLWATER
01. Fever Dog
02. Love Thing
03. You Had To Be There
04. Hour Of Need
05. Chance Upon You
06. Love Comes And Goes
STILLWATER DEMOS
07. Love Comes And Goes (Early Version) *
08. Fever Dog *
09. Love Thing *
10. Chance Upon You *
11. Love Comes And Goes *
12. Hour Of Need *
13. You Had To Be There *
STILLWATER BACKSTAGE JAMS
14. That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt *
15. Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt *
16. Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater *
CD5
ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE
01. Prefunction *
02. Cabin By The River *
03. Lucky Trumble
04. Dapple Tree *
05. Cabin In The Air *
06. Dear Peggy *
07. Bye Bye Now *
ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE OUTTAKES*
08. Cabin (Outtake 1)
09. Moody
10. Morocco
11. Aurora
12. Mood Swing
13. The Teenager
14. Borealis
15. Strummy
16. Tiny Dancer Intro
17. Mando Swagger
18. Cabin (Outtake 2)
19. Love Stomp
20. Function
21. Aaron’s Real Room
LP 7 – STILLWATER EP*
Side A
01. Fever Dog
02. Love Thing
03. You Had To Be There
Side B
01. Hour Of Need
02. Chance Upon You
03. Love Comes And Goes
FEVER DOG 7-INCH
Side A
01. Fever Dog
Side B
01. “Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)” *
02. Fever Dog (Acoustic) *
* = Previously unreleased