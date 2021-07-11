Menu
Almost Famous Soundtrack Reissued As Massive 102-Song Box Set

Across five CDs and seven LPs, the deluxe reissue marks the first all of the film's music will be released together in one package

Almost Famous
Almost Famous (Paramount Pictures)
July 11, 2021 | 10:19am ET

    Cameron Crowe’s rock masterpiece, Almost Famous, celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Keeping the festivities going into 2021, UMe is reissuing the film’s seminal soundtrack as a massive new box set.

    The deluxe reissue marks the first all of the music featured in the film will be released together in one package. The expanded tracklist includes songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, and Fleetwood Mac, alongside all of the material created for the film’s fictional rock group, Stillwater, which was written by Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and Peter Frampton.

    Also included are numerous dialogue tracks form the film, Nancy Wilson’s original score, and even Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”, newly mixed with the cast members singing alongside the song as featured in the film.

    Related Video

    The box set also contains a number of collectibles, including William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on the band, a 40-page photo book, backstage passes, Lester Bang’s Creem business card, replica ticket stubs, and more.

    Starting July 9th, UMe is issuing the soundtrack in a number of configurations, including as a 13-disc box set, two six-LP editions—one on black vinyl, the other with colored vinyl discs; a five-CD super deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all six of Stillwater’s songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the seven original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; and a two-CD deluxe edition of the original soundtrack. Pre-orders for all the various configurations are ongoing here. Update: Due to production delays, the 6-LP and 5-CD sets are now expected to ship on August 20th.

     Editor's Pick
    10 Almost Famous Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    That’s not all though; on July 13th, 2021, Paramount Home Entertainment will release Almost Famous for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, as well as on limited-edition Blu-ray.  The re-release includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut (aka “Untitled”), along with new bonus content offering a “backstage pass” into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more.

    “We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous a very special bounty of goodness,” said Crowe in a statement. “For the first time, we’ve created a deluxe soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

    Below, you can stream the 103-song set in its entirety.

    Almost Famous 20th Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:

    CD 1

    01. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
    02. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
    03. America – Simon & Garfunkel
    04. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
    05. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who *
    06. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
    07. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
    08. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
    09. “Don’t Take Drugs”
    10. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
    11. “We Are Band Aids”
    12. Roundabout – Yes
    13. “Incendiary”
    14. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
    15. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
    16. “This Is Penny Lane”
    17. River – Joni Mitchell
    18. “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”
    19. Fever Dog – Stillwater

    CD 2

    01. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
    02. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
    03. Something In The Air – Stillwater *
    04. Easy To Slip – Little Feat
    05. “Rolling Stone Magazine”
    06. Go All The Way – The Raspberries
    07. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds
    08. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
    09. “Don’t Forget The Rules”
    10. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
    11. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
    12. “Just Make Us Look Cool”
    13. Love Thing – Stillwater
    14. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
    15. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
    16. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
    17. Burn – Deep Purple
    18. You Had To Be There – Stillwater
    19. “I Am A Golden God”
    20. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
    21. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast *

    CD 3

    01. Looking At You – MC5
    02. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan *
    03. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
    04. Untitled – Jeff Bebe *
    05. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
    06. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
    07. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
    08. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
    09. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
    10. The Wind – Cat Stevens
    11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
    12. Slip Away – Clarence Carter
    13. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
    14. Wishing Well – Free
    15. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
    16. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
    17. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
    18. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
    19. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young *
    20. “You Made Friends With Them”
    21. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
    22. “We All Know What You Did To Him”
    23. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
    24. “What Do You Love About Music?”
    25. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

    CD4

    STILLWATER

    01. Fever Dog
    02. Love Thing
    03. You Had To Be There
    04. Hour Of Need
    05. Chance Upon You
    06. Love Comes And Goes

    STILLWATER DEMOS

    07. Love Comes And Goes (Early Version) *
    08. Fever Dog *
    09. Love Thing *
    10. Chance Upon You *
    11. Love Comes And Goes *
    12. Hour Of Need *
    13. You Had To Be There *

    STILLWATER BACKSTAGE JAMS

    14. That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt *
    15. Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt *
    16. Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater *

    CD5

    ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE

    01. Prefunction *
    02. Cabin By The River *
    03. Lucky Trumble
    04. Dapple Tree *
    05. Cabin In The Air *
    06. Dear Peggy *
    07. Bye Bye Now *

    ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SCORE OUTTAKES*

    08. Cabin (Outtake 1)
    09. Moody
    10. Morocco
    11. Aurora
    12. Mood Swing
    13. The Teenager
    14. Borealis
    15. Strummy
    16. Tiny Dancer Intro
    17. Mando Swagger
    18. Cabin (Outtake 2)
    19. Love Stomp
    20. Function
    21. Aaron’s Real Room

    LP 1 – SIDE A

    01. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
    02. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
    03. America – Simon & Garfunkel
    04. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
    05. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who *
    06. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges

    LP 1 – SIDE B

    01. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
    02. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
    03. “Don’t Take Drugs”
    04. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
    05. “We Are Band Aids”
    06. Roundabout – Yes

    LP 2 – SIDE C

    01. “Incendiary”
    02. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
    03. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
    04. “This Is Penny Lane”
    05. River – Joni Mitchell

    LP 2 – SIDE D

    01. “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”
    02. Fever Dog – Stillwater
    03. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
    04. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
    05. Something In The Air – Stillwater *

    LP 3 – SIDE E

    01. Easy To Slip – Little Feat
    02. “Rolling Stone Magazine”
    03. Go All The Way – The Raspberries
    04. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds
    05. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
    06. “Don’t Forget The Rules”
    07. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who

    LP 3 – SIDE F

    01. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
    02. “Just Make Us Look Cool”
    03. Love Thing – Stillwater
    04. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin

    LP 4 – SIDE G

    01. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
    02. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
    03. Burn – Deep Purple
    04. You Had To Be There – Stillwater

    LP 4 – SIDE H

    01. “I Am A Golden God”
    02. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
    03. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast *
    04. Looking At You – MC5
    05. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan *

    LP 5 – SIDE I

    01. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
    02. Untitled – Jeff Bebe *
    03. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
    04. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
    05. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
    06. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater

    LP 5 – SIDE J

    01. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
    02. The Wind – Cat Stevens
    03. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
    04. Slip Away – Clarence Carter
    05. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
    06. Wishing Well – Free
    07. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”

    LP 6 – SIDE K

    01. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
    02. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
    03. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
    04. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young *

    LP 6 – SIDE L

    01. “You Made Friends With Them”
    02. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
    03. “We All Know What You Did To Him”
    04. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
    05. “What Do You Love About Music?”
    06.Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

    LP 7 – STILLWATER EP*

    Side A

    01. Fever Dog
    02. Love Thing
    03. You Had To Be There

    Side B

    01. Hour Of Need
    02. Chance Upon You
    03. Love Comes And Goes

    FEVER DOG 7-INCH

    Side A

    01. Fever Dog

    Side B

    01. “Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)” *
    02. Fever Dog (Acoustic) *

    * = Previously unreleased

