Almost Famous’ Stillwater Go to Rock School in New Behind the Scenes Footage: Exclusive

Cameron Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and Jason Lee talk about the fictional band's sound in this special feature from the new home release of the film

almost famous 4K Ultra HD limited edition blue ray behind the scenes stillwater rock school
Almost Famous: Rock School
July 13, 2021 | 4:09pm ET

    Today sees the release of the 4K Ultra HD and limited-edition Blu-ray re-release of the coming-of-age rock classic Almost Famous. The new versions come filled with a touring bus load of new features, including interviews with writer-director Cameron Crowe, extended scenes, a look at the casting and costumes, and more. To celebrate the release, Paramount Home Entertainment is sharing an exclusive look at one of these behind-the-scenes features that shows Almost Famous’ Stillwater going to Rock School.

    The clip finds Jason Lee, Nancy Wilson, and Crowe reminiscing about what it was like to be in the pre-production rehearsals where they created the sound of Stillwater. “Writing these songs was a stone blast,” recalls Crowe. “Channeling all our favorite bands that kind of, sort of have been in that position. Like, they’re not Led Zeppelin, but they sure like Led Zeppelin.”

    “It’s a conglomerate of styles that came from Bad Company, Allman Brothers, and a little bit of the era-specific type sounds and melodies,” adds Wilson.

    At the end of the teaser video, fans can witness Stillwater (Billy Crudup, John Fedevich, Mark Kozelek, and Lee) playing the Stillwater track “Love Comes and Goes”. And if you look closely, you just might spot Peter Frampton joining the fictional Almost Famous band.

    Take an exclusive look at the creation of Almost Famous’ Stillwater below.

    Almost Famous Quotes
    10 Almost Famous Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    The Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD releases of Almost Famous come as the iconic film continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary. In addition, UMe recently released the movie’s seminal soundtrack as a 102-song box set. Available now digitally, physical configurations like a 13-disc box, a pair of six-LP editions, and a five-CD super deluxe set begin shipping August 20th. There’s also a 12-inch EP of Stillwater tracks performed by Wilson and Frampton, a 2xLP vinyl of the original soundtrack, and a Record Story Day exclusive featuring seven original Stillwater demos. Pre-orders for the various configurations are available now.

