American Horror Stories Gets First Trailer: Watch

The spinoff to American Horror Story follows one story arc per episode

American Horror Stories ryan murphy brad falchuk trailer teaser watch
American Horror Stories (FX)
July 8, 2021 | 5:08pm ET

    For the past decade, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have been the leaders of bringing horror to the small screen with their FX series, American Horror Story. With ten seasons and a fervent fan base under their belts, the shows has now expanded to the spinoff anthology series American Horror Stories. Pushed back from its original premiere date last summer, the anthology is at last coming to Hulu on July 15th, and its first trailer is here.

    Rather than American Horror Story’s typical format of one story arc across a season, American Horror Stories will be composed of a separate terrifying tale in each episode. Some fan favorite cast members from American Horror Story are set to make a return, including Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, and Billie Lourd. Other stars include Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Charles Melton, and Merrin Dungey. Check out the first official trailer below.

    American Horror Stories marks the parent show’s second spinoff, the first being the true crime-based American Crime Story, which premiered in 2016. At the beginning of 2020, American Horror Story was renewed up to season 13, with the Macaulay Culkin-starring tenth season finally arriving this August.

