Amindi Unveils New Single “nwts”: Stream

Amindi has unveiled the new single “nwts” off her previously-announced Nice EP. The eight-track project is slated for release July 28th via Human Re-Sources.

“nwts” finds Amindi bragging about her self-made glow-up over booming percussion and gently swerving production. “And I paid my dues in some days in schools/ In some Payless shoes, I was way less cool/ Now I done bossed up and it’s hard to hide/ And I ain’t lost once ’cause I take my time,” she states on the second verse before adding, “You ain’t made shit/ Self-made bitch/ DIY, make shit.” Stream “nwts” after the jump.

Nice serves as a follow-up to the 2020 mixtape, minztape, and will also include previously-released singles “haircut” and “telly.” Ahead of its release, the Jamaican singer-songwriter will present a live album experience with OkiDoki on July 15th, performing the entire EP live for the first time. The virtual event will also include visual storytelling with animators behind the likes of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Robot Chicken, Gumby and more.

