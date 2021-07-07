Amyl and the Sniffers Announce New Album Comfort to Me, Share “Guided by Angels”: Stream

Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers have announced their sophomore album, Comfort to Me. The follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut is out September 10th via ATO Records. Along with the news, Amyl and the Sniffers have shared the music video for the album’s lead single, the blistering, bratty “Guided by Angels.”

Band members Amy Taylor, Dec Martens, Gus Romer, and Bryce Wilson wrote the bulk of Comfort to Me while quarantining in the same house together, although about half of the lyrics date back to the brushfires that devastated Australia in the first months of 2020. “The amount of time and thought I put into the lyrics for this album is completely different from the EPs, and even the first record,” Taylor said in a press release. “Having to deal with a lot of authority during 2020 and realising my lack of power made me feel both more self destructive and more self disciplined, more nihilistic and more depressed and more resentful, which ultimately fuelled me with a kind of relentless motivation.”

This sense of unadulterated rage permeates “Guided by Angels,” an amped-up tune that recalls riot grrrl greats. “Good energy and bad energy/ I’ve got plenty of energy/ It’s my currency,” Taylor wallops, evoking the notion that all sorts of emotions can exist at once.

“Guided by Angels” comes with a video directed by John Angus Stewart. It shows the band piling into a white car and rocking out in graffitied cityscapes, calming green spaces, and a storage locker. Check out that, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Comfort to Me, below.

Last December, Taylor tried out a country accent by joining fellow punks Viagra Boys for a cover of the late John Prine’s “In Spite of Ourselves.”

Comfort to Me Artwork:

Comfort to Me Tracklist:

01. Guided by Angels

02. Freaks to the Front

03. Choices

04. Security

05. Hertz

06. No More Tears

07. Maggot

08. Capital

09. Don’t Fence Me In

10. Knifey

11. Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)

12. Laughing

13. Snakes