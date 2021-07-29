Angels & Airwaves Unveil New Single “Losing My Mind”: Stream

Angels & Airwaves have shared “Losing My Mind,” the latest preview from their upcoming album, Lifeforms. It arrives with a goofy music video in which frontman Tom DeLonge plays a sleazy character trying to make it big on “Tic Tac.”

Appropriately, “Losing My Mind” is made for dancing with a heavy dose of synths combined with meme-worthy lyrics. “Now, what is this bullshit/ I said we’re not alone and the government knows it,” sings Delonge. “There’s idiots abound, and they’re all fucking racist/ I’ll put us back at ease because we need more complacent/ We’re all going to die.”

Directed by DeLonge, the accompanying visual features him playing a character named Disco, the brother of his alter ego Boomer in Blink-182’s “First Date” video. It follows Disco’s night wandering in Las Vegas after recruiting TikTok influencer Rampage to teach him some dance moves. Along the way, bystanders join in on the festivities. It’s all fun and games until Disco gets left behind. Watch it below.

“Losing My Mind” follows Angel & Airwaves’ previous Lifeforms singles “Euphoria” and “Restless Souls.” The album is due out on September 24th and preorders are ongoing.

In support of their first album in seven years, the band is embarking on a massive world tour. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, and you can look for deals on the secondary market once they sell out. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

