Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Anthony Bourdain’s Widow Denies Giving Permission to Deepfake His Voice in Documentary

The film's director Morgan Neville previously claimed he had reached out to Bourdain's estranged wife for her blessing

anthony bourdain documentary ottavia busia ai deepfake response
Anthony Bourdain (Focus Features)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 17, 2021 | 9:31pm ET

    Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain premiered in theaters across the country this week, but not without an immense amount of controversy stemming from the use of A.I. to recreate Bourdain’s voice in the film. Now, Bourdain’s ex-wife has confirmed that she did not give filmmaker Morgan Neville permission to deepfake Bourdain’s voice.

    The drama began when Neville claimed to Variety that he had “checked…with [Bourdain’s] widow and his literary executor, just to make sure” they were OK with the development of the vocal deepfake. Once the article dropped, Ottavia Busia — who was married to the culinary icon from 2007 until their separation in 2016, responded directly to Neville’s claim, writing, “I certainly was NOT the one who said Tony would have been cool with that.”

    Ottavia’s tweet calling out the film quickly went viral, racking up nearly 30,000 likes and earning replies from people like Nigella Lawson, who commented, “This is despicable. I’m so sorry you and A have this to deal with on top of everything else.” Check out Busia’s terse clapback over A.I. below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Bourdain passed away by suicide in June 2018 while filming an episode of his acclaimed CNN culinary travel program, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, in Strasbourg, France. At the time, he was dating actress Asia Argento, though he and Busia were still legally married throughout their separation.

    Neville has yet to reply to the late celebrity chef’s widow’s assertion, and it remains unclear whether he actually obtained permission from anyone in Bourdain’s family or his literary executor.

    Meanwhile, Bourdain’s extensive travelogue World Travel: An Irreverent Guide was published posthumously in April and his 1997 crime thriller Gone Bamboo is set to receive a TV adaptation from Gone in 60 Seconds producers Webster and Robert Stone.

Latest Stories

Ian McShane John Wick 4 new movie chapter film cast actor hotel guy, photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Ian McShane to Return as Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4

July 16, 2021

adam sandler uncut gems criterion collection

Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Joining Criterion Collection

July 16, 2021

Nicolas Cage Movies

15 Essential Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

July 16, 2021

HAIM Share New Song "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache": Stream

July 16, 2021

 

Bill Murray Wes Anderson

I Know This May Be Hard to Believe, but Bill Murray Will Star in Wes Anderson's Next Film

July 16, 2021

antionio banderas joins indiana jones 5 cast

Antonio Banderas Joins Indiana Jones 5

July 15, 2021

anthony bourdain's voice replicated with ai in trailer for new documentary roadrunner

New Anthony Bourdain Documentary Deepfaked His Voice

July 15, 2021

New Space Jam

Space Jam Vs. Space Jam: A New Legacy: A Side-By-Side Comparison

July 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthony Bourdain's Widow Denies Giving Permission to Deepfake His Voice in Documentary

Menu Shop Search Sale