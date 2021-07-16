Antonio Banderas Joins Indiana Jones 5

Proving once again that archeology is the most handsome science, Antonio Banderas has signed onto Indiana Jones 5 (via Deadline).

The 60-year-old actor joins a stacked cast that includes Indy himself Harrison Ford, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelson. James Mangold takes over the directing chair from Steven Spielberg, while John Williams returns as composer. The production has faced the occasional setback, as when Ford injured his shoulder. But even so, the movie’s expected to swing its way into theaters on July 29th, 2022.

There’s no word yet on whether Banderas will be friend or foe. But here’s hoping he gets some good writing for a change. His last two movies were the poorly received Dolittle and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Advertisement

Related Video