Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Join Forces for Live Performance of “off the table”: Watch

The starboy visits her Vevo garden for a special collaboration

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, photo courtesy of the artist/@ArianaGrande
July 21, 2021 | 12:45pm ET

    Ariana Grande has just shared an intimate performance video of her singing “off the table” live with The Weeknd. They recorded the Positions cut on a luscious garden stage as part of her ongoing Vevo special. Watch it below.

    The “off the table” video opens on Grande as she slowly walks across the flowering grass, a giant circular blue light hanging above. While her bandmates perform the lowkey R&B track around the perimeter of the space, she croons her part with the casual confidence that’s come to define her. As she walks back to the edge of the stage, The Weeknd suddenly enters the frame, sounding pitch perfect as ever, and comes face-to-face with Grande to sing directly to her. The video’s climax comes midway through when they start dueting with one another and belting out the biggest notes of the whole song. If there was any doubt they’re two of the best modern singers of our time, here’s the proof.

    This is the fifth performance video that Grande has recorded as part of her garden special for Vevo. Previously, she tackled “34+35,” “my hair,” and “pov” in the same space. She also brought out Ty Dolla $ign for a live version of “safety.”

    This isn’t the first time Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up for a special track. Earlier this year, she hopped on his “Save Your Tears” remix and the two brought it to life onstage with a captivating performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards the following month. Before that, the two collaborated on “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s 2014 album My Everything.

