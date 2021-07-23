Arlo Parks Tests Positive for COVID-19

Arlo Parks has tested positive for COVID-19. The UK singer-songwriter and former Artist of the Month said she found out this morning and has been quarantining at home ever since.

Parks took to Twitter this morning to break the news, allegedly right after she got her results. “Despite being as careful as possible, I’m writing to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” she wrote. “As recommended, I’m now stuck in isolation, sniffling in bed, feeling very upset to have let all you angels down.”

“This weekend had three shows in store: a Norwich outstore show, Latitude, and Standon Calling — I had butterflies in my tummy weeks in advance just picturing what it would be like to see your faces again,” she continued. “I’m so sorry to everybody who was looking forward to seeing me play. It’s truly heartbreaking, but safety and health must be our priority always. We will dance again — I trust that — but for now please stay safe, get vaccinated, and wash your hands.” Read her statement in full below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Parks is currently looking to reschedule her Norwich concert that was planned for this weekend. She has yet to reveal if her COVID-19 diagnosis will impact her headlining North American tour later this fall in support of her vibrant debut Collapsed in Sunbeams. Hopefully Parks will be able to keep her opening slot on Clairo’s 2022 tour, too, as there’s hopefully enough months between now and then for her to fully recover.

Collapsed in Sunbeams was released back in January. In her album review for Consequence, contributing writer Laura Dzubay lauded the 20-year-old Parks for recording an LP that is “brimming with human experience, featuring an array of poetic vignette songs that find calming, cavernous expression through neo-soul and jazz.”

Since dropping her album, Arlo Parks has made major waves in the DIY music scene and beyond. She brought her songs to multiple TV shows, hopped on Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ UNLOCKED 1.5 EP, and even had her own track “Eugene” covered by Dua Lipa. On top of that, Parks got to perform live at the 2021 BRIT Awards where she won over a massive crowd, too.

I’ve got some saddening news for you guys – I’m really sorry 😞 we’re looking to reschedule the Norwich show – hope that everyone going to these wonderful festivals gets to soak in the atmosphere & have a nice time – stay safe everybody I appreciate you showing up for me always x pic.twitter.com/rGQYWo4CkM Advertisement — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) July 23, 2021