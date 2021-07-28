Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

When you and your spouse are both A-list Hollywood actors, you can afford to pay people to do most anything for you. Bathing, unfortunately, typically has to be handled on one’s own, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apparently can’t be bothered to spend a chunk of each day in the shower. In a recent interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the That ‘70s Show stars turned real-life celebrity couple divulged the dirty truth about their family’s bathing schedules.

When it comes to daily bathing, Kutcher and Kunis stick to only washing more imperative body parts like armpits and crotches. Full-body showers are reserved for only the smelliest circumstances — if ever. As for two their kids, six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri, Kutcher and Kunis only intervene when a bath is visibly necessary. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.” Kunis added: “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.”

While Kutcher didn’t exactly explain the root cause of his scarce bathing, Kunis credits the habit to her upbringing in Soviet Ukraine. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” she said. She clarified that she washes her face twice daily, while Kutcher sometimes will sometimes “throw some water on [his] face after a workout to get all the salts out.” Hopefully, the Kutcher-Kunis household is at least stocked up with deodorant and perfume. Listen to their full Armchair Expert episode below.

