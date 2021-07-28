Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image
Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 27, 2021 | 9:23pm ET

    When you and your spouse are both A-list Hollywood actors, you can afford to pay people to do most anything for you. Bathing, unfortunately, typically has to be handled on one’s own, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apparently can’t be bothered to spend a chunk of each day in the shower. In a recent interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the That ‘70s Show stars turned real-life celebrity couple divulged the dirty truth about their family’s bathing schedules.

    When it comes to daily bathing, Kutcher and Kunis stick to only washing more imperative body parts like armpits and crotches. Full-body showers are reserved for only the smelliest circumstances — if ever. As for two their kids, six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri, Kutcher and Kunis only intervene when a bath is visibly necessary. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.” Kunis added: “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.”

    While Kutcher didn’t exactly explain the root cause of his scarce bathing, Kunis credits the habit to her upbringing in Soviet Ukraine. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” she said. She clarified that she washes her face twice daily, while Kutcher sometimes will sometimes “throw some water on [his] face after a workout to get all the salts out.” Hopefully, the Kutcher-Kunis household is at least stocked up with deodorant and perfume. Listen to their full Armchair Expert episode below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In more news on the often-unshowered couple in question, Kutcher recently explained that he returned his ticket to an upcoming Virgin Galactic suborbital flight per Kunis’ suggestion.

Latest Stories

a24 lamb trailer watch noomi rapace

Noomi Rapace Cares for Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby in Trailer for A24's Lamb: Watch

July 27, 2021

rege-jean page the saint reboot kwame Kwei-Armah

Regé-Jean Page to Answer Violent Prayers in Reboot of The Saint

July 27, 2021

ghostbusters afterlife trailer movie november

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Brings the Nostalgia and the Apocalypse: Watch

July 27, 2021

The Exorcist trilogy Ellen Burstyn remake new movies film Blumhouse David Green purchased rights Universal, photo by Warner Bros.

Universal Buys New Exorcist Trilogy for $400 Million, Ellen Burstyn to Return

July 26, 2021

 

danzig death rider in the house of vampires release date

Glenn Danzig Announces Theatrical Release Date for His Movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires

July 26, 2021

The Green Knight Review

The Green Knight Is an Astounding Retelling of the Arthurian Legend: Review

July 26, 2021

Shaun Weiss, photo via Luba County District Attorney's Office

Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Successfully Completes Drug Rehab Program

July 23, 2021

Woodstock 99 Director Interview

Woodstock '99 Director Garret Price on His Rock History "Horror Film": "I Wanted a Boots-on-the-Ground Experience"

July 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

Menu Shop Search Sale