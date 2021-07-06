Bad Bunny Unveils New Song “De Museo”: Stream

Bad Bunny reflects on the passage of time on his new song “De Museo.”

This is the Puerto Rican star’s latest single, following “Yonaguni” from last month. “De Museo” is a laid-back trip through Latin trap, with Bad Bunny measuring the man he is now against the (less well-paid) man he used to be. “Pasa el tiempo y yo sigo aquí/ Un hermano no se traiciona, la familia nunca abandona,” he sings, which could be translated to, “Time passes and I’m still here/ A brother doesn’t betray, family never abandons.”

He does catch himself aging, rapping, “El tiempo pasa, pasa y no se detiene/ Ya me estoy poniendo viejo y ayer era un nene” (“Time passes, it passes and it doesn’t stop/ I’m already getting old and yesterday I was a little kid”), but he doesn’t see himself as diminished. The title refers to a museum, and like a car you might find on display, Bad Bunny is both classic and timeless. He spits, “La calle está que pela/ Siempre andamo’ en el joseo/ La máquina e’ de museo,” which means, “The streets are cold/ We’re always in the hustle/ The car is from a museum.” Check out “De Museo” below.

Related Video

Last year, Bad Bunny dropped three albums: El Último Tour del Mundo, YHLQMDLG, and Que No Iban a Salir. He’ll finally get a chance tour in support of those records next year, with his 2022 “El Último Tour del Mundo” tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.