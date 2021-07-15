BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Album Talk Memory, Share “Signal From the Noise”: Stream

BADBADNOTGOOD are back. The Canadian jazz-fusion ensemble has announced their next album, Talk Memory, their debut for XL Recordings. It’s due out October 8th, and as a preview, BADBADNOTGOOD have also shared the album’s lead single, “Signal From the Noise.”

Talk Memory features a slew of guest performers, including Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger. The album is billed as a “heartfelt expression of joy,” acting as a declaration of the band’s gratitude for their community and the music they’ve made together. “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again,” BBNG said in a statement. “Once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

“Signal From the Noise” is a psychedelic tune that testifies to BBNG’s penchant for improvisation. Its accompanying music video was directed by Duncan Loudon, and features a performance from People Just Do Nothing writer/star Steve Stamp. Check out “Signal From the Noise” and see details for Talk Memory below.

Last year, BBNG shared the singles “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” as well as a collaboration with the late MF DOOM called “The Chocolate Conquistadors” for Grand Theft Auto Online. BBNG also featured on Thundercat’s 2020 album, It Is What It Is.

Talk Memory Artwork:

Talk Memory Tracklist:

01. Signal From the Noise

02. Unfolding (Momentum 73)

03. City of Mirrors

04. Beside April

05. Love Proceeding

06. Open Channels [on the physical album only]

07. Timid, Intimidating

08. Beside April Reprise

09. Talk Meaning