Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Album Talk Memory, Share “Signal From the Noise”: Stream

The Canadian jazz-fusion band returns in October with their XL Recordings debut

badbadnotgood announce new album talk memory share single signal from the noise
BADBADNOTGOOD, photo by Jamal Burger
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 15, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    BADBADNOTGOOD are back. The Canadian jazz-fusion ensemble has announced their next album, Talk Memory, their debut for XL Recordings. It’s due out October 8th, and as a preview, BADBADNOTGOOD have also shared the album’s lead single, “Signal From the Noise.”

    Talk Memory features a slew of guest performers, including Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger. The album is billed as a “heartfelt expression of joy,” acting as a declaration of the band’s gratitude for their community and the music they’ve made together. “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again,” BBNG said in a statement. “Once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

    “Signal From the Noise” is a psychedelic tune that testifies to BBNG’s penchant for improvisation. Its accompanying music video was directed by Duncan Loudon, and features a performance from People Just Do Nothing writer/star Steve Stamp. Check out “Signal From the Noise” and see details for Talk Memory below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, BBNG shared the singles “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” as well as a collaboration with the late MF DOOM called “The Chocolate Conquistadors” for Grand Theft Auto Online. BBNG also featured on Thundercat’s 2020 album, It Is What It Is.

    Talk Memory Artwork:

    badbadnotgood announce new album talk memory share lead single signal from the noise

    Advertisement

    Talk Memory Tracklist:
    01. Signal From the Noise
    02. Unfolding (Momentum 73)
    03. City of Mirrors
    04. Beside April
    05. Love Proceeding
    06. Open Channels [on the physical album only]
    07. Timid, Intimidating
    08. Beside April Reprise
    09. Talk Meaning

Latest Stories

secret sisters quicksand ep track by track fiona apple the strokes

The Secret Sisters Release Quicksand EP with Fiona Apple, The Strokes Covers: Exclusive

July 15, 2021

caroline polachek bunny is a rider new song stream

Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song "Bunny Is a Rider": Stream

July 14, 2021

king woman new song boghz

King Woman Share New Song "Boghz" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

July 14, 2021

rosé blackpink paramore cover the only exception blackpink the movie trailer

BLACKPINK's Rosé Delivers Acoustic Cover of Paramore's "The Only Exception": Watch

July 14, 2021

 

tobi mick jenkins off the drugs stream new song single

TOBi Is "Off the Drugs" in New Song with Mick Jenkins: Stream

July 14, 2021

Grizzly Bear Yellow House reissue 15th anniversary preorder debut album stream

Grizzly Bear Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of Yellow House

July 14, 2021

Billy Bragg's cover art for The Million Things That Never Happened

Billy Bragg Announces New Album The Million Things That Never Happened, Drops "I Will Be Your Shield": Stream

July 14, 2021

andrew wk everybody sins video

Andrew W.K. Brings the Metal on New Song "Everybody Sins": Stream

July 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Album Talk Memory, Share "Signal From the Noise": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale