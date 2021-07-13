Baltimore Orioles Cancel Diplo Concert Following New Accusations of Sexual Assault

A Diplo concert scheduled for after a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on July 24th has been cancelled amid new sexual assault allegations against the DJ.

In a statement, the Orioles organization wrote, “The Orioles will not hold the upcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Fans who purchased field passes with games tickets to the Diplo concert on July 24 will receive a refund.”

The decision came after a report published by TMZ last week. According to legal documents viewed by the tabloid, Diplo, born Thomas Pentz, is being sued for allegedly coercing a woman into giving him oral sex. The woman claims that following a Vegas concert in 2019, she and her friends were invited to his after-party at the Wyn. She alleges that Diplo brought her into his private room, at which time his security guards kicked everyone else out, including a male friend who tried to stop them and received a punch in the face. Once alone, she claims that Diplo wouldn’t allow her to leave unless she performed oral sex. She also believes the incident was filmed without her consent.

Advertisement

Related Video

Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has argued that the whole story is false, saying, “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can.” He declined to share the evidence in public.

Diplo’s team also alleges that this new accuser is an accomplice of Diplo’s ex-girlfriend, who accused him of sexual battery and revenge porn last year. That woman, Shelly Auguste, has been locked in legal battles with the DJ for several months. She and Diplo have filed restraining orders against each other, and in June she sued him for damages related to the alleged battery.

According to Freedman, this new accuser is a friend of Auguste’s, and her accusations are part of a coordinated harassment campaign. “This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.”

By cancelling the concert, the Baltimore Orioles hope to avoid a larger controversy that has embroiled Major League Baseball after one of the most high-profile pitchers in the league, Trevor Bauer, has been accused of a shockingly violent sexual assault

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/Orioles/status/1413573916040249349