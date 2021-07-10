Menu
Barack Obama Shares 2021 Summer Playlist

The former president has been listening to everyone from Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell to Silk Sonic and Migos

Obama headphones
Barack Obama preparing his Spotify playlist
July 10, 2021 | 9:31am ET

    President Barack Obama has shared a new Spotify playlist of songs he’s “been listening to lately.”

    “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” President Obama said in a Tweet posted on Saturday. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

    President Obama’s Summer 2021 playlist spans nearly 40 songs, and includes classics like The Rolling Stones’ “Tumbling Dice”, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”, Joni Mitchell’s “Coyote”, and The Staple Singers’ “I”ll Take Your There”, alongside fresh cuts like Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”, SZA’s “Good Days”, Drake and Lil Baby’s “Wants and Needs”, and Migos’ “Straightenin'”.  Also receiving love from Obama are Wye Oak, Brandi Carlile, Erykah Badu, Rihanna, and Jazmine Sullivan.

    As a devout music fan, President Obama began sharing Spotify playlists while still in office, traditionally releasing one in the summer and another at year’s end. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Bruce Springsteen for a podcast series called Renegades: Born in the USA.

