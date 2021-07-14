Barenaked Ladies on Humanity’s Fracturing, Flat Earthers, and Their Possible Role in the MCU

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Barenaked Ladies lead singer Ed Robertson sits down with Kyle Meredith to dish on Detour de Force, the Canadian band’s 16th album.

The BNL co-founder takes us through the political moments of the record that includes writing about the questioning of facts, the fracturing of humanity, and watching people fall into the conspiracy trap. Robertson also discusses one track’s commentary on the band’s career ups and downs, a different life where he may have been an Americana artist, and if the group is now part of the Marvel Comic Universe.

Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below.