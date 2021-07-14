Menu
Barenaked Ladies on Humanity’s Fracturing, Flat Earthers, and Their Possible Role in the MCU

Ed Robertson breaks down the Canadian band’s 16th album, Detour de Force

kyle meredith with barenaked ladies
Kyle Meredith with Barenaked Ladies
Consequence Staff
July 14, 2021 | 11:56am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Barenaked Ladies lead singer Ed Robertson sits down with Kyle Meredith to dish on Detour de Force, the Canadian band’s 16th album.

    The BNL co-founder takes us through the political moments of the record that includes writing about the questioning of facts, the fracturing of humanity, and watching people fall into the conspiracy trap. Robertson also discusses one track’s commentary on the band’s career ups and downs, a different life where he may have been an Americana artist, and if the group is now part of the Marvel Comic Universe.

    Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

