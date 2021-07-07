Bill Cosby Planning Standup Comedy Tour Following Prison Release

Fresh off his overturned conviction for sexual assault, Bill Cosby is ready to make his return to show business. That’s right, the disgraced comedian wants to mount a full-blown standup comedy tour.

According to TMZ, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt confirmed the 83-year-old’s team has started reaching out to club promoters across the country, with many allegedly saying they’d be open to having him perform. “The world wants to see Mr. Cosby,” Wyatt told the gossip outlet.

Among those who likely aren’t interested in seeing Cosby back in the limelight are the more than 60 women who’ve come forward with allegations of the former Cosby Show star engaging in rape, drug-induced sexual assault, sexual battery, and child sexual abuse. In 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against one woman, Andrea Constand, and sentenced to three to ten years in state prison.

He had served two years when, last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction based on violations of the comedian’s due process rights. A former prosecutor had told Cosby he wouldn’t be criminally prosecuted for the assault, thereby securing the entertainer’s testimony in the civil case for the same crime.

Following his release from prison, activists and advocates of survivors around the country have protested the turn of events. Meanwhile, Cosby’s former onscreen wife and current Howard University dean Phylicia Rashad praised the reversed conviction. Both she and the university later issued apologies for her post after swift and significant backlash, with Howard even going so far as to issue a formal reprimand.

On Monday, Cosby turned his ire to the media in defending Rashad, comparing the mainstream media to the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.