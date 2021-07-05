Bill Cosby Says the “Mainstream Media Are the Insurrectionists”

Despite only recently having his sexual assault conviction overturned due to a procedural technicality, Bill Cosby is wasting no time making batshit public statements again. While defending his former on-screen wife, Phylicia Rashad, after she was reprimanded for celebrating his release from prison, Cosby took things to a weird place by blaming the mainstream media for the January 6th insurrection.

Upon Cosby’s release after serving two years of a potential 10 year sentence, Rashad tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Previously known as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Rashad is now a dean at Howard University, and her current employer wasn’t thrilled with her applauding a man formerly labeled a sexually violent predator. She issued a retraction, but still received a formal reprimand from Howard.

In a statement issued via his longtime spokesman Andrew Wyatt (via Deadline), Cosby said, “Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus.” Howard probably teaches that freedom of speech applies to the government impeding on your rights of expression and not someone telling you what you’ve said it stupid, but sure.

But then, for some reason, Cosby went even further. “This (sic) mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” he said. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

There’s a lot of convolution to unpack there, such as how is Howard University is equatable to the mainstream media. Or how someone telling their employee that diminishing the trauma of sexual assault victims is unacceptable is an attempt to “demolish the Constitution.” Either way, it seems Cosby the “alleged” rapist is just as toxic as Cosby the convicted rapist.