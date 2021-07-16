Menu
I Know This May Be Hard to Believe, but Bill Murray Will Star in Wes Anderson’s Next Film

Marking their 10th collaboration to date

Bill Murray Wes Anderson
Bill Murray with Wes Anderson, photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
July 16, 2021 | 11:00am ET

    This may come as shocking news to some, but Bill Murray has signed on to star in Wes Anderson’s next film. No, I’m not referring to The French Dispatch, Anderson’s upcoming film also starring Murray that’s set to hit theaters in October, but rather the one after that.

    Per Variety, Anderson is scheduled to begin production on his next film in Spain starting in August, and Murray will be on set alongside Tilda Swinton (who also has a role in The French Dispatch). So far, Anderson is keeping the plot of his next film close to his twill vest, but Swinton has hinted that the film “is not about Spain” even though it’s being filmed there.

    For Murray, this will mark his tenth collaboration with Anderson, having previously appeared in Rushmore, The Royal Tenebaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch. See how we rank those movies and the rest of Anderson’s filmography by revisiting our Dissected feature from 2018.

