Billie Eilish’s 10 Best Songs

When Billie Eilish released her breakout hit “Ocean Eyes” at just 14, critics and fans were dumbfounded at the sheer possibility that a voice like that could come from a teenager — much less one with a persistently glazed stare, an aloof pout, and an affinity for clothing three sizes too large. Like the Taylor Swifts and Lordes before her, Eilish possesses a precocious talent that cemented her status in pop canon almost instantaneously.

But what Eilish had from the start — that most of her fellow teen idols didn’t — was her arresting presence as both a performer and a personality. Often backed by eerie, industrial stage setups, she commands rowdy live crowds with the ferocity of artists at least ten years her senior; meanwhile, her unfiltered social media persona only further solidifies her relevancy.

Billie Eilish Incorporated is also a family affair — her brother, Finneas O’Connell, co-writes and produces all her songs — which makes her all the more endearing, despite the often creepy nature of her music videos and lyrical subject matter. (Seven Grammy Awards don’t lie, either.)

Just six or so years into an already-illustrious career, we’ve no doubt that Eilish, 19, is only getting started. As she releases her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, we’re rounding up the singer-songwriter’s 10 best songs to date.

Check them out below.