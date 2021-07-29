Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Billie Eilish’s 10 Best Songs

From "Bellyache" to "bad guy," here are Billie’s 10 best

Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 29, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    When Billie Eilish released her breakout hit “Ocean Eyes” at just 14, critics and fans were dumbfounded at the sheer possibility that a voice like that could come from a teenager — much less one with a persistently glazed stare, an aloof pout, and an affinity for clothing three sizes too large. Like the Taylor Swifts and Lordes before her, Eilish possesses a precocious talent that cemented her status in pop canon almost instantaneously.

    But what Eilish had from the start — that most of her fellow teen idols didn’t — was her arresting presence as both a performer and a personality. Often backed by eerie, industrial stage setups, she commands rowdy live crowds with the ferocity of artists at least ten years her senior; meanwhile, her unfiltered social media persona only further solidifies her relevancy.

    Billie Eilish Incorporated is also a family affair — her brother, Finneas O’Connell, co-writes and produces all her songs — which makes her all the more endearing, despite the often creepy nature of her music videos and lyrical subject matter. (Seven Grammy Awards don’t lie, either.)

    Advertisement

    Just six or so years into an already-illustrious career, we’ve no doubt that Eilish, 19, is only getting started. As she releases her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, we’re rounding up the singer-songwriter’s 10 best songs to date.

    Check them out below.

Latest Stories

Joey Jordison Best Slipknot Drum Moments

Joey Jordison's 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Slipknot Drum Moments

July 28, 2021

Jimmy Eat World Dissected

Dissected: Jimmy Eat World (with Jim Adkins)

and and July 23, 2021

Val Kilmer Best Roles

Val Kilmer's 10 Most Iconic Performances

and July 23, 2021

jackass best moments johnny knoxville steve-o

Welcome to Jackass: The Stunt-Comedy Franchise's 10 Most Outrageous Moments

July 21, 2021

 

Nicolas Cage Movies

15 Essential Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

July 16, 2021

Record Store Day July 2021

10 Record Store Day 2021 Releases Every Music Fan Should Own

July 16, 2021

Stevie Nicks Best Duets

Stevie Nicks' 8 Best Duets: From "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" to "Sorcerer"

July 8, 2021

Concert Tours 2021

28 Essential Acts to Catch on Tour This Summer and Fall

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billie Eilish's 10 Best Songs

Menu Shop Search Sale