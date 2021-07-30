Menu
Billie Eilish Unveils New Album Happier Than Ever: Stream

"I wanted to make a very timeless record," says Eilish of her sophomore full-length

billie eilish happier than ever sophomore album release stream
Billie Eilish, photo courtesy of artist
July 30, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Billie Eilish has released her highly-anticipated sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    Happier Than Ever serves as the follow-up to Eilish’s blockbuster debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was released in 2019. The new album contains 16 tracks in total, including previously-released singles “my future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” and the newly-dropped “NDA.”

    “I wanted to make a very timeless record, that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought but really just timeless for myself,” Eilish told VEVO in a video interview about her follow-up to 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? “And, you know, I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving… Mostly Julie London and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. And then the songs on the album are all over the place and very, I think, versatile and different to one another, but also are very cohesive… There was so much self-reflection in the making of this album that I think really comes through the songs.”

    To coincide with the album’s release, Eilish will premiere a new concert film called Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney+ in September.

    She’ll also be making rounds this festival season, playing headlining sets at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival, New York’s Governors Ball, Dover’s Firefly Festival, and Austin City Limits before heading out on her own 2022 arena tour in support of Happier Than Ever. Tickets are available for purchase here.

    Happier Than Ever Artwork:

    billie eilish happier than ever cover art

    Happier Than Ever Tracklist:
    01. Getting Older
    02. I Didn’t Change My Number
    03. Billie Bossa Nova
    04. my future
    05. Oxytocin
    06. GOLDWING
    07. Lost Cause
    08. Halley’s Comet
    09. Not My Responsibility
    10. OverHeated
    11. Everybody Dies
    12. Your Power
    13. NDA
    14. Therefore I Am
    15. Happier Than Ever
    16. Male Fantasy

