Billie Eilish Shares New Song “NDA”: Stream

Fifth preview of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever

billie eilish nda new song video stream
Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
July 8, 2021 | 11:55pm ET

    Billie Eilish has unveiled “NDA” as the latest preview of her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

    The new track examines what it’s been like for Eilish to live under public scrutiny ever since she ascended to superstardom. For the 19-year-old singer, part of the pressure includes being forced to keep relationships secret from the public. Hence, the song’s title.

    In the music video, Billie is surrounded by 25 professional stunt drivers weaving around her at full speed at night. Watch the self-directed “NDA” video below.

    “NDA” is the fifth offering from Happier Than Ever to date. It follows “my future,” “Your Power,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Lost Cause.” The album is available for pre-order ahead of its release on July 30th.

    Next year, Eilish will embark on a massive 50-date tour. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster, and you can look for deals here once they sell out.

    In February, she released the Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Late June saw Eilish issuing a public apology when an old video surfaced of her lip-syncing an anti-Asian racial slur while mouthing along to the words to Tyler, the Creator’s 2011 song, “Fish.”

