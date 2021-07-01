Menu
Biz Markie’s Manager Issues Statement Disputing Death Rumors on Social Media

The veteran rapper is alive and receiving "medical care"

Biz Markie death rumors
Biz Markie, photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
July 1, 2021 | 8:56am ET

    The manager of Biz Markie has issued a statement disputing rumors that the veteran rapper has died.

    “The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” his manager Jenni Izumi said in a statement. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

    Last summer, the 57-year-old Biz Markie was hospitalized for several weeks due to complications from type 2 diabetes. Earlier this year, his friend and longtime collaborator Big Daddy Kane revealed in an interview that Biz Markie was recovering from a stroke.

