Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Performs Stripped-Down Cover of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”: Watch

Plus, she sings "Lucky" by Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat

Rose BLACKPINK Alicia Keys cover If I Ain't Got You video Sea of Hope version stream new song Onew collaboration Lee Suhyun live Jason Mraz Colbie Caillat Lucky Rosé, photo via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie
Rosé, photo via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2021 | 1:26pm ET

    On the latest episode of South Korean variety show Sea of Hope, Rosé teamed up with SHINee’s Onew and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun for a show-stopping cover of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” Stream their live rendition below.

    “If I Ain’t Got You” is not only one of Keys’ most iconic songs, but it’s also one of the most unshakeable radio hits in the US to come out of 2003. It’s got some massive vocal leaps that require true talent. Unsurprisingly, the BLACKPINK singer was able to nail them without a problem. Lee Suhyun and Onew opened up the soulful piano ballad before handing the mic over to Rosé, who scaled the highest falsettos just as smoothly as Keys does in the original. Throughout, the three add gorgeous harmonies to each other’s parts, too.

    Later on Sea of Hope, Rosé and Onew performed a duet cover of Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat’s 2009 hit “Lucky.” Their pitch-perfect rendition went over well with the limited audience lucky enough to watch them sing it live, with everyone swaying to the beat on their blankets while waves crashed in the water behind them.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    When asked why they chose to sing “Lucky” together, Rosé said she had fond memories of it from her childhood. “This is a song I listened to a lot on the radio back when I was in school,” she said, “and I chose it because I thought it was a song that was well-suited to the night sea.”

    Rosé has become a regular guest of sorts on Sea of Hope. Earlier episodes of the variety show saw her break out a heart-swelling cover of Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and a viral take on John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” the latter of which was so popular that it prompted Mayer himself to gift her a pink guitar.

    john mayer rosé blackpink pink guitar gift slow dancing in a burning room cover
     Editor's Pick
    John Mayer Just Gifted BLACKPINK’s Rosé Her Very Own Pink Guitar

    The K-pop idol recently dropped her first solo project, R, which includes the singles “On the Ground” and “Gone.” Now, Rosé’s immediate future will see her reuniting with her BLACKPINK bandmates for the release of BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, which is set to hit theaters exclusively on August 4th and 8th, and will likely see the group performing tracks from their excellent debut The Album.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

georgia maq camp cope new single someone stranger

Camp Cope's Georgia Maq Goes Pop with New Song "Someone Stranger": Stream

July 27, 2021

staint etienne i've been trying to tell you pond house new album song stream

Saint Etienne Announce New Album I've Been Trying To Tell You, Share "Pond House": Stream

July 27, 2021

volbeat metallica don't tread on me

Volbeat Deliver Crushing Cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me": Stream

July 27, 2021

Grouper Shade new album music Unclean mind song single track stream Liz Harris Grouper, photo by Nina Corcoran

Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares "Unclean mind": Stream

July 27, 2021

 

Chad Smith daughter cover Red Hot Chili Peppers song Univerally Speaker piano video Ava Maybee, photo via Instagram/@AvaMaybee

Chad Smith's Daughter Ava Maybee Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch

July 26, 2021

Travis Scott Rolling Loud

Travis Scott Unveils New Song "Escape Plan" at Rolling Loud: Stream

July 25, 2021

taylor swift releases updated version of "the lakes (original version)"

Taylor Swift Shares Original Version of "the lakes" For folklore's First Anniversary: Stream

July 24, 2021

isaiah rashad doechii kal banx wat u sed new single stream

Isaiah Rashad Taps Doechii and Kal Banx for New Single "Wat U Sed": Stream

July 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BLACKPINK's Rosé Performs Stripped-Down Cover of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale