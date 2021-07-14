Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Delivers Acoustic Cover of Paramore’s “The Only Exception”: Watch

Plus, BLACKPINK dropped the trailer for their new film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE

rosé blackpink paramore cover the only exception blackpink the movie trailer
Rosé (YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 14, 2021 | 2:04pm ET

    Rosé unveiled her take on Paramore’s “The Only Exception” while appearing on the South Korean variety show Sea of Hope.

    Seated on the ground outside a Korean food stall, the BLACKPINK singer strummed an acoustic guitar while accompanied by another guitarist and a keyboard player. “When I was younger I saw my daddy cry/ And curse at the wind/ He broke his own heart and I watched/ As he tried to reassemble it/ And my momma swore that she would/ Never let herself forget/ And that was the day that I promised/ I’d never sing of love if it does not exist,” she sang.

    The laidback performance follows Rosé’s earlier cover of John Mayer’s 2006 classic “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” from the same program late last month.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While the K-pop idol has recently ventured out on her first solo project, R, by releasing dual singles “On the Ground” and “Gone,” she’ll next reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates for the release of BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, which is set to hit theaters exclusively on August 4th and 8th.

    A new trailer for the film, which celebrates the girl group’s five-year anniversary, finds Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa looking back on some of their biggest milestones of the last half decade. “We’re still in the process of continually experimenting. When four of us are together and taking on new challenges, we shine the brightest,” Jisoo promised in a confessional.

    “Performing on stage is one of the best part,” said Jennie, while Rosé added, “Because I really did try to put my heart and soul into it.” Meanwhile, a tearful Lisa simply remarked, “Honestly, thank you for always supporting me. Yeah, that’s all,” as the teaser drew to an emotional close. Check out Rosè’s Paramore cover and the trailer for BLACKPINK THE MOVIE after the jump.

    Advertisement

    Back in January, BLACKPINK unveiled their highly-anticipated virtual concert experience “THE SHOW,” just days after performing fan favorite track “Pretty Savage” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The girl group’s long-awaited debut LP, the fittingly-titled The Album, dropped back in October featuring hit singles “Lovesick Girls,” “How You Like That,” and Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream.”

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

caroline polachek bunny is a rider new song stream

Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song "Bunny Is a Rider": Stream

July 14, 2021

king woman new song boghz

King Woman Share New Song "Boghz" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

July 14, 2021

tobi mick jenkins off the drugs stream new song single

TOBi Is "Off the Drugs" in New Song with Mick Jenkins: Stream

July 14, 2021

Grizzly Bear Yellow House reissue 15th anniversary preorder debut album stream

Grizzly Bear Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of Yellow House

July 14, 2021

 

Billy Bragg's cover art for The Million Things That Never Happened

Billy Bragg Announces New Album The Million Things That Never Happened, Drops "I Will Be Your Shield": Stream

July 14, 2021

andrew wk everybody sins video

Andrew W.K. Brings the Metal on New Song "Everybody Sins": Stream

July 14, 2021

Turnstile new album Glow On

Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share "Alien Love Call" Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

July 14, 2021

Velvet Underground with Nico

The Velvet Underground & Nico Covers Album Features Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore & St. Vincent

July 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BLACKPINK's Rosé Delivers Acoustic Cover of Paramore's "The Only Exception": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale