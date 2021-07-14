BLACKPINK’s Rosé Delivers Acoustic Cover of Paramore’s “The Only Exception”: Watch

Rosé unveiled her take on Paramore’s “The Only Exception” while appearing on the South Korean variety show Sea of Hope.

Seated on the ground outside a Korean food stall, the BLACKPINK singer strummed an acoustic guitar while accompanied by another guitarist and a keyboard player. “When I was younger I saw my daddy cry/ And curse at the wind/ He broke his own heart and I watched/ As he tried to reassemble it/ And my momma swore that she would/ Never let herself forget/ And that was the day that I promised/ I’d never sing of love if it does not exist,” she sang.

The laidback performance follows Rosé’s earlier cover of John Mayer’s 2006 classic “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” from the same program late last month.

While the K-pop idol has recently ventured out on her first solo project, R, by releasing dual singles “On the Ground” and “Gone,” she’ll next reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates for the release of BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, which is set to hit theaters exclusively on August 4th and 8th.

A new trailer for the film, which celebrates the girl group’s five-year anniversary, finds Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa looking back on some of their biggest milestones of the last half decade. “We’re still in the process of continually experimenting. When four of us are together and taking on new challenges, we shine the brightest,” Jisoo promised in a confessional.

“Performing on stage is one of the best part,” said Jennie, while Rosé added, “Because I really did try to put my heart and soul into it.” Meanwhile, a tearful Lisa simply remarked, “Honestly, thank you for always supporting me. Yeah, that’s all,” as the teaser drew to an emotional close. Check out Rosè’s Paramore cover and the trailer for BLACKPINK THE MOVIE after the jump.

Back in January, BLACKPINK unveiled their highly-anticipated virtual concert experience “THE SHOW,” just days after performing fan favorite track “Pretty Savage” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The girl group’s long-awaited debut LP, the fittingly-titled The Album, dropped back in October featuring hit singles “Lovesick Girls,” “How You Like That,” and Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream.”

