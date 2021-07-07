Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Anime Series Blade Runner: Black Lotus Details Voice Cast and Characters

The series stars Jessica Henwick as a replicant and includes Brian Cox as Niander Wallace Sr

blade runner black lotus anime animated series crunchyroll adult swim
Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2021 | 6:50pm ET

    Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have unveiled fresh details for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the new anime inspired by the Blade Runner film franchise.

    Due out later this year, Black Lotus will appear on Adult Swim in English and on Crunchyroll in Japanese with subtitles. The 13-episode season is co-directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, with Cowboy Bebop auteur Shinichiro Watanabe servicing as creative producer.

    The plot seems to follow Elle, who according to a press release is a “female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose.” Elle will be voiced in English by Jessica Henwick, a rising 28-year-old British-Chinese actress who recently starred in Underwater and will soon be appearing in The Matrix 4 and Knives Out 2. 

    Related Video

    She’ll be joined behind the mics by the great Brian Cox (Succession), who will play Niander Wallace Sr., founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, as well as Wes Bentley as the scientist Niander Wallace Jr. The presence of the Wallace Corporation — and a junior Niander Wallace — suggests a timeline several decades after Blade Runner 2049, in which Jared Leto played Cox’s part.

    Besides that, Black Lotus will feature a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard (Will Yun Lee), a rookie LAPD recruit (Samira Wiley), a deadly Blade Runner named Marlowe (Josh Duhamel), the LAPD Chief of Police (Stephen Root) and his wife (Peyton List), a blak market dealer (Barkhad Abdi), a Senator with “strong feelings on replicant production,” (Gregg Henry), a brilliant doctor (Henry Czerny), and a journalist loyal to the Wallace Corporation (Jason Spisak).

    The creative team will offer a first look at the new series at this year’s Comic Con in San Diego. On Friday, July 23rd, star Henwick and co-directors Aramaki and Kamiyama will participate in a panel and share a teaser or trailer. Stay tuned for more details.

Latest Stories

thurston moore sonic life youth memoir book release 2023 doubleday

Thurston Moore's New Memoir Sonic Life Set for Publication

July 7, 2021

Babies Named Metallica Slayer Pantera

New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

July 7, 2021

mf doom street renamed long beach new york death

MF Doom Posthumously Honored with Street in Long Beach, New York

July 7, 2021

bill cosby comedy tour overturned conviction sexual assault

Bill Cosby Planning Standup Comedy Tour Following Prison Release

July 7, 2021

 

pile songs known together alone i don't want to do this anymore build a fire

Pile Announce New Album Songs Known Together, Alone, Share First Singles: Stream

July 7, 2021

Hulu Shares First Trailer of Paul McCartney Docuseries with Rick Rubin: Watch

July 7, 2021

isaiah rashad the house is burning announcement cover art

Isaiah Rashad Details New Album The House Is Burning

July 7, 2021

city girls twerkulator new music video missy elliott

City Girls Share "Twerkulator" Video Directed by Missy Elliott: Watch

July 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Anime Series Blade Runner: Black Lotus Details Voice Cast and Characters

Menu Shop Search Sale