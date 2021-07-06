Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Blade’s Stephen Dorff Slams Marvel Movies, Says Black Widow “Looks Like Garbage”

The actor also feels "embarrassed for" Scarlett Johansson and the film's stars

stephen dorff blade black widow marvel movies cinematic universe scarlett johansson
Stephen Dorff in Blade (New Line)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 6, 2021 | 10:58am ET

    Marvel may be at the top of the food chain in terms of superhero cinema, but for one former star, they’re just cattle. Stephen Dorff, who played villain Deacon Frost in 1998’s Blade, has criticized the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in particular throwing shade at the upcoming Black Widow for looking “like a bad video game.”

    Speaking with the UK’s Independent about his new film, Embattled, Dorff was asked about what roles he looks for in modern Hollywood. The actor took that as a prompt to bash the company that elevated his career by making him the star of one of the first successful post-Batman comic book adaptations.

    “I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” said Dorff, continuing,

    “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

    Related Video

    Ironically, just a year ago, he only had nice things to say about the MCU’s forthcoming Blade reboot starring his True Detective co-star, Mahershala Ali. “I think he’ll do a great job with Blade and reinventing the franchise,” he told ET at the time. “It probably should’ve been done a while ago, but I think it’s good for him. But I mean, I love the guy. I’m sure he’ll do it justice. To have such a great actor in the part of Blade for this new generation, it’ll be great.”

    At the time, Dorff was still holding out hopes for a solo movie for his Blade baddie Frost in the vein of Joker. Something tells us Kevin Feige won’t be interested in taking any meetings with him after these latest comments.

    Blade Wesley Snipes Movie 20th Anniversary
     Editor's Pick
    20 Years Ago, Blade Made Comic Book Movies Credible

    Which might be just fine by Dorff. In the Independent interview, he went on to say that acting in 2021 is like “a big game show.” He criticized the most recent Oscars as “the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” adding, “You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film — it’s all one big clusterfuck of content now.”

    To be fair, he’s not the first to criticize the Marvel blueprint. Martin Scorsese caused something of a dustup in 2019 when he said Marvel’s movies “aren’t cinema,” something with which fellow icon Francis Ford Coppola agreed.

Latest Stories

quentin tarantino vista theatre sunset los angeles

Quentin Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre in Los Angeles

July 6, 2021

Val Kilmer documentary

Val Kilmer Documentary Pulls From 40 Years of Home Videos: Watch the Trailer

July 6, 2021

Paddington sequel 2022

Paddington 3 to Begin Production in Early 2022

July 6, 2021

richard donner superman dead death obituary

R.I.P. Richard Donner, Legendary Superman, The Goonies Director Dead at 91

July 5, 2021

 

Matthew McConaughey 4th of july independence day speech american puperty

Matthew McConaughey Says "As a Country, We're Basically Going Through Puberty" in 4th of July Speech

July 5, 2021

space jam a new legacy porky pig watch

Porky Pig Nearly Chokes on Stage in Space Jam: A New Legacy Sneak Peek: Watch

July 2, 2021

No Sudden Move Review

Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move Is Another Dynamite Heist: Review

July 2, 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

July 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blade's Stephen Dorff Slams Marvel Movies, Says Black Widow "Looks Like Garbage"

Menu Shop Search Sale