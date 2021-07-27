Menu
Bleachers Shares New Single “Secret Life” Featuring Lana Del Rey: Stream

The last preview from Jack Antonoff's solo album out later week

Jack Antonoff with Lana Del Rey
Jack Antonoff with Lana Del Rey, photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
July 27, 2021 | 7:25pm ET

    Jack Antonoff is taking a quick reprieve from writing and producing for other artists with Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, his first album under his Bleachers moniker in four years. Before the record comes out this Friday, Antonoff has shared yet another preview of what’s to come with the new single “Secret Life.” Proving his tendencies to work with his pals time and time again, the track features background vocals from Lana Del Rey, whose last two albums he co-produced.

    Perhaps inspired by his more recent toned-down efforts with Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Clairo, “Secret Life” captures Antonoff in a mellower mode. It’s a sweet acoustic tune with a dash of psych-rock nostalgia. While Del Rey’s contribution is subtle, vocals add a warm depth to the track. Stream it below.

    In addition to “Secret Life,” Antonoff has also shared the new Bleachers singles “Stop Making This Hurt” and “How Dare You Want More.” The album arrives officially on Friday, July 30th via RCA Records.

    So far this year, he’s worked on Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home, and Clairo’s Sling, to name a few. Coming up, you can hear his work on Lorde’s hotly anticipated Solar Power, as well as Diana Ross’ first album in 15 years, Thank You.

Consequence
