Bleachers Shares New Album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night: Stream

It’s taken him a few detours to get here, but at last, Jack Antonoff has released Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, his first new album as Bleachers in four years. The follow-up to 2017’s Gone Now features guest vocals from Lana Del Rey and Antonoff’s fellow Jersey boy, Bruce Springsteen.

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night spans ten tracks, which include the singles “Chinatown,” “Secret Life,” “How Dare You Want More,” and “Stop Making This Hurt.” While Antonoff’s previous releases as Bleachers felt contemporary with a splash of ‘80s sheen, Saturday Night feels more clearly indebted to hits of yesteryear, taking obvious inspiration from The Boss and utilizing more orchestral and baroque-pop elements. Inspired by both a romantic breakup and, of course, the pandemic, the album carries a heavier weight than Antonoff’s past releases.

Physical copies of Saturday Night are available now on Bleachers’ website; stream the album via Apple Music and Spotify below.

You can also catch Bleachers on their upcoming 2021 tour, launching September 11th near Antonoff’s old stomping grounds in Asbury Park, NJ. The 33-date trek takes place over a tight two-month window, and sees Bleachers criss-crossing the United States before ending on November 6th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Tickets are available throughTicketmaster, and you can also keep an eye out for deals here.

Aside from his own music, Antonoff has been busy this year writing and producing for Lana Del Rey, Clairo, St. Vincent, Lorde, and Diana Ross. You can hear Bleachers play tunes from Saturday Night when he heads out on a lengthy U.S. tour later this year.

Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night Artwork:

Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night Tracklist:

01. 91

02. Chinatown (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

03. How Dare You Want More

04. Big Life

05. Secret Life

06. Stop Making This Hurt

07. Don’t Go Dark

08. 45

09. Strange Behavior

10. What’d I Do with All This Faith?

