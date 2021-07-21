Bob Dylan’s Latest Bootleg Series Boxset Covers Singer’s Early 1980s Period

Columbia Records announced today that the sixteenth volume of its ongoing Bob Dylan Bootleg Series will be released September 17th in conjunction with Legacy Recordings.

The five-disc box set, titled Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985), will cover the iconic singer-songwriter’s early ’80s period, which spans the release of 1981’s Shot of Love, 1983’s Infidels, and 1985’s Empire Burlesque. According to the tracklist, the 57-song collection will include everything from outtakes and alternate versions of studio recordings to rehearsal footage and live recordings of “Enough is Enough” and “License to Kill” captured at Ireland’s Slane Castle and a 1984 appearance on Late Night with David Letterman, respectively.

Elsewhere, the box set features a mix of Dylan’s take on traditional folk songs (“Mary of the Wild Moor”, “Jesus Met Mary at the Well”) and a wide range of covers (Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Dion’s “Abraham, Martin and John”).

Writer Damien Love promises in the LP’s liner notes, “And that’s the real story of this gloriously untrammeled collection. The songs. The songs stripped free of trappings, tampering, passing tastes, and judgments. The songs broken down to the sound of people really doing this, right now, acting on instinct. The songs rough and rowdy, bruised and tender, joking and crying, nagging and striving and yearning. The songs were always there, and here they are still, keeping pace with us.”

Check out the cover art and complete track list of Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) after the jump. The compilation will also be released as a scaled down 2xCD and 2xLP through Columbia Records, as well as a 4xLP limited-edition vinyl package through Third Man Records.

Earlier this week, Dylan presented “Shadow Kingdom”, his first-ever livestream concert, which marked the legend’s first public performance since December 2019 — the longest (pandemic induced) break he’d taken from touring in more than three decades. To celebrate his 80th birthday in May, Consequence also ranked the icon’s 15 best albums of all time.

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) Artwork:

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) Tracklist:



Disc 1

01. Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal

02. To Ramona – Rehearsal

03. Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal

04. Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal

05. Need a Woman – Rehearsal

06. A Couple More Years – Rehearsal

07. Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake

08. This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal

09. We Just Disagree – Rehearsal

10. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

11. Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal

12. Fever – Rehearsal

13. Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal

Disc 2

01. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

02. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

03. I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake

04. Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*

05. Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

06. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

07. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

08. Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake

09. Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake

10. Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix

11. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

Disc 3

01. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

02. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

03. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take

04. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

05. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

06. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

07. This Was My Love – Infidels outtake

08. Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake

09.Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

10. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

Disc 4

01. Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake

02. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

03. Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake

04. Tell Me – Infidels outtake

05. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake

06. Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake

07. Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake

08. Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take

09. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

10. I and I – Infidels alternate take

11. Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*

Disc 5

01. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

02. License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

03. I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take

04. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix

05. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

06. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

07. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take

08. Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake

09. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take

10. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take

11. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

12. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take

* = previously released