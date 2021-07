Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

The 58-year-old actor was shooting season six of the AMC drama in New Mexico when he collapsed. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Odenkirk’s condition was not immediately clear at the time of publication.

This is a developing story…

