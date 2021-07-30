Menu
Bob Odenkirk Says He Suffered “A Small Heart Attack,” But Is “Going to Be Ok”

58-year-old actor also thanks his friends and fans for their "outpouring of love"

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (AMC)
July 30, 2021 | 4:11pm ET

    Bob Odenkirk has issued his first public remarks since suffering what he described as “a small heart attack” on the set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday night. In a tweeted message to fans, he addressed the scary collapse and promised he’d “be back soon.”

    “Hi. It’s Bob,” began the message, in which the 58-year-old Nobody actor thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support over the last few days. Odenkirk said “the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me” has been “overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

    He went on to confirm he’d had a “small heart attack” while filming Season 6 of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. “But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” he wrote. “Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

    On Wednesday it was reported that Odenkirk was “awake” and “lucid” a day after suffering the heart attack. At the time, his son, Nate Odenkirk, assured fans his father “is going to be okay.”

    Earlier today, Odenkirk’s friend and Mr. Show cohort David Cross provided a further update, saying, “Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

    Indeed, the outpouring of support for Odenkirk has been immense since news of his health scare broke. It’s evident that his years as an oddball comedic entertainer and star of prestige television like Breaking Bad has earned him a lot of love inside Hollywood and out. Count us here at Consequence amongst those fans wishing him a speedy recovery.

