Bob Odenkirk is “Awake” and “Lucid” Following Heart-Related Incident

The 58-year-old actor was shooting season six of Better Call Saul when he collapsed on Tuesday

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (AMC)
July 28, 2021 | 6:54pm ET

    Bob Odenkirk is “awake” and “lucid” in an Albuquerque hospital recovering from a “heart-related incident.” Confirmation comes from TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter, and his son Nate Odenkirk, who tweeted, “He’s going to be okay.”

    The 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital on Tuesday night.

    Odenkirk was unconscious during the initial hours of his hospitalization, but he is now “awake” and on the “rebound,” TMZ reports.

    Related Video

    “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” his representatives said in a statement. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

    Consequence has reached out to representatives of Odenkirk for additional information on the actor’s condition.

    The 58-year-old actor has put together a legendary career, from groundbreaking alternative comedy to the prestige TV of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and even an unlikely trajectory as an action hero. Throughout, he’s managed to avoid controversy and earn new fans at every stop. As this incident demonstrates, he’s become one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood.

    His health scare was met with an outpouring of support from close friends, coworkers, and admirers. David Cross, his costar on Mr. Show with Bob and David, tweeted, “Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.” Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul wrote, “I love you my friend,” while Bryan Cranston, Michael McKean, and thousands of total strangers also wished him a speedy recovery. Check out a sample of the well-wishers below.

