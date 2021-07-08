Bonnaroo Do-Si-Do: Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe Out, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Khruangbin In

Swing your lineup round and round: Bonnaroo has announced a rejiggered roster of performers for its 2021 festival. Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have all dropped out, while Khruangbin has joined the Friday lineup and RÜFÜS DU SOL will play on Sunday.

Festival organizers made the announcement on social media. “Unfortunately Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will no longer be able to join us on The Farm this fall,” they wrote. “And now for the good news: Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL have been added and are ready to bring the good vibes to Centeroo.”

Bonnaroo will take place September 2nd-5th, 2021. The lineup is headlined by Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tyler, the Creator, with additional appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell, and Deftones. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.