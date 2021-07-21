Brandi Carlile Announces New Album In These Silent Days, Shares “Right on Time”: Stream

Brandi Carlile has announced a new studio album called In These Silent Days, and shared the lead single, “Right on Time”.

Written and recorded by Carlile while in quarantine with her longtime bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, the album found inspiration from her recent memoir, Broken Horses, leading to 10 tracks that arose from “a time of deep and personal reckoning.”

As Carlile explained in a statement, “There’s plenty reflection… but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.” Along with the Hanseroth brothers, the album features a guest appearance from Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig on the track “You and Me on the Rock.”

The lead single, “Right on Time,” comes with a video directed by actress Courteney Cox. (Which makes it something of a full-circle moment for the Friends actress who got her big break in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” video.) Check out the clip below.

In These Silent Days will arrive on October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra. It marks Carlile’s seventh LP to date, and the follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You. In 2019, she teamed up with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby as The Highwomen for the release of a self-titled album.

To promote the release, Carlile will head out on an extensive tour beginning this weekend in New York City. Snag tickets to her upcoming dates via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

In These Silent Days Artwork:

In These Silent Days Tracklist:

01. Right on Time

02. You and Me on the Rock

03. This Time Tomorrow

04. Broken Horses

05. Letter to the Past

06. Mama Werewolf

07. When You’re Wrong

08. Stay Gentle

09. Sinners Saints and Fools

10. Throwing Good After Bad

Brandi Carlile 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/24 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/21 – Lenox, MA @ Koussevitzky Music Shed

08/28 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts

09/03 – Napa County, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

09/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/05 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/25 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival

09/26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

10/21 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush

02/01-05 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend

04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

* = w/ the Colorado Symphony