Brandi Carlile Announces New Album In These Silent Days, Shares “Right on Time”: Stream

Brandi Carlile has announced a new studio album called In These Silent Days, and shared the lead single, “Right on Time”.
Written and recorded by Carlile while in quarantine with her longtime bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, the album found inspiration from her recent memoir, Broken Horses, leading to 10 tracks that arose from “a time of deep and personal reckoning.”
As Carlile explained in a statement, “There’s plenty reflection… but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.” Along with the Hanseroth brothers, the album features a guest appearance from Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig on the track “You and Me on the Rock.”
The lead single, “Right on Time,” comes with a video directed by actress Courteney Cox. (Which makes it something of a full-circle moment for the Friends actress who got her big break in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” video.) Check out the clip below.
In These Silent Days will arrive on October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra. It marks Carlile’s seventh LP to date, and the follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You. In 2019, she teamed up with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby as The Highwomen for the release of a self-titled album.
To promote the release, Carlile will head out on an extensive tour beginning this weekend in New York City. Snag tickets to her upcoming dates via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.
In These Silent Days Artwork:
In These Silent Days Tracklist:
01. Right on Time
02. You and Me on the Rock
03. This Time Tomorrow
04. Broken Horses
05. Letter to the Past
06. Mama Werewolf
07. When You’re Wrong
08. Stay Gentle
09. Sinners Saints and Fools
10. Throwing Good After Bad
Brandi Carlile 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
07/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/24 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
08/14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/21 – Lenox, MA @ Koussevitzky Music Shed
08/28 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts
09/03 – Napa County, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
09/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/05 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/25 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival
09/26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
10/21 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush
02/01-05 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend
04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
* = w/ the Colorado Symphony