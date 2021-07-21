Menu
Brandi Carlile Announces New Album In These Silent Days, Shares “Right on Time”: Stream

Plus, watch the music video for "Right on Time" directed by Courteney Cox

BRANDI CARLILE’S NEW ALBUM IN THESE SILENT DAYS right on time
Brandi Carlile, photo by Neil Krug
July 21, 2021 | 10:44am ET

    Brandi Carlile has announced a new studio album called In These Silent Days, and shared the lead single, “Right on Time”.

    Written and recorded by Carlile while in quarantine with her longtime bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, the album found inspiration from her recent memoir, Broken Horses, leading to 10 tracks that arose from “a time of deep and personal reckoning.”

    As Carlile explained in a statement, “There’s plenty reflection… but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.” Along with the Hanseroth brothers, the album features a guest appearance from Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig on the track “You and Me on the Rock.”

    Related Video

    The lead single, “Right on Time,” comes with a video directed by actress Courteney Cox. (Which makes it something of a full-circle moment for the Friends actress who got her big break in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” video.) Check out the clip below.

    In These Silent Days will arrive on October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra. It marks Carlile’s seventh LP to date, and the follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You. In 2019, she teamed up with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby as The Highwomen for the release of a self-titled album.

    To promote the release, Carlile will head out on an extensive tour beginning this weekend in New York City. Snag tickets to her upcoming dates via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

    In These Silent Days Artwork:

    brandi carlile in these silent days right on time new album cover artwork

    In These Silent Days Tracklist:
    01. Right on Time
    02. You and Me on the Rock
    03. This Time Tomorrow
    04. Broken Horses
    05. Letter to the Past
    06. Mama Werewolf
    07. When You’re Wrong
    08. Stay Gentle
    09. Sinners Saints and Fools
    10. Throwing Good After Bad

    Brandi Carlile 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    07/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    07/24 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    08/14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    08/21 – Lenox, MA @ Koussevitzky Music Shed
    08/28 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts
    09/03 – Napa County, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    09/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
    09/05 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
    09/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    09/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    09/25 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival
    09/26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
    10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
    10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    10/21 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush
    02/01-05 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend
    04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

    * = w/ the Colorado Symphony

