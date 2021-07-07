Menu
Brian Eno Contributes to New Compilation Album Benefitting Medical Aid for Palestine: Stream

Nicolas Jaar's Against All Logic, Lafawndah, and Lee Gamble also contribute

brian eno palestine benefit compilation album
Brian Eno
July 7, 2021 | 10:38am ET

    Brian Eno has contributed to a new benefit compilation with all proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestine and Grassroots Al-Quds. The 18-track compilation, titled It’s Not Complicated, was organized by Tunisian publication Ma3azef. Stram it below via Bandcamp.

    Aside from Eno, it features contributions from a slew of ambient producers and DJs including Nicolas Jaar’s Against All Logic, Lafawndah, and Lee Gamble. Eno provides the opening track, “Sound Machine Elevation,” a five-minute drone number that sounds right in line with the legend’s usual work.

    “When your very existence is disputed, negated and denied, you don’t learn the answers, you know them,” read the album’s liner notes. “For them, it’s never complicated. And to them, we humbly dedicate this work.” Listen to It’s Not Complicated below.

    Back in April, Eno participated in the Live For Gaza lifestream, a fundraising event celebrating the launch of the first Delia Arts Center in Gaza, Palestine. Last month, he launched a new Sonos Radio station called The Lighthouse, which broadcasts his career-spanning classics as well as some unreleased gems.

    Last September, Ma3azef released another benefit compilation titled Nisf Madeena, with proceeds aiding victims of the massive explosion in Beirut.

